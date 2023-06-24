Farmers get agri-incentives in three dists







PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: Seeds and fertiliser were distributed among about 1,670 small and marginal farmers in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Paikgachha Upazila organized a distribution programme under the Agricultural Incentive Programme on the Upazila Agricultural Office premises.

Akhteruzzaman Babu, MP, from Khulna-6 Comstituency, was present as the chief guest at the programme and distributed these among the farmers with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Momtaz Begum in the chair.



Paikgachha Upazila Parishad Chairman Anwar Iqbal Montu, its Female Vice-Chairman Lipika Dhali, Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Mannan Gazi and GM Abdus Salam Keru, mong others, were present at the programme as special guests.



Upazila Agriculture Officer Jahangir Alam delivered the welcome speech at the programme. Upazila DAE Officer SM Monirul Huda, Assistant DAE Officer Shahjan Ali, Plant Conservation Officer Bishwajit Dash, Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Dalton Roy, Saraj Uddin, SM Mofizur Rahman, Abul Kalam Azad, Sheikh Tofail Ahmed Tuhin and Anamul Haque, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



At that time, 5 kg of Aman seeds, 10 kg of MOP fertiliser and 10 kg of DAP fertiliser were given to each of the farmers.



DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Agriculture incentives were provided to about 2,000 small and marginal farmers in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



Upazila DAE organized the distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad auditorium at noon.



Advocate AKM Sarwar Jahan Badsha, MP, was present as the chief guest while Daulatpur UNO Md OBaidullah presided over the programme.



Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate Ezaz Ahmed Mamun, its Vice-Chairman Sonali Khatun Aleya and Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Nurul Islam, among others, were also present during the distribution.



Each of the recipients received onion seeds, Aman paddy seeds and chemical fertiliser for free at that time.



DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Fertiliser and seeds were distributed among 1,315 small and marginal farmers in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



Dhamoirhat Upazila DAE organized the distribution programme in the morning.



Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Azahar Ali inaugurated the programme at around 10:30 am.



Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturalist Md Taufik Al Jubayer, Upazila DAE Officer Md Asaduzzaman Asad, Assistant Plant Reservation Officer Alef Uddin and Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Jahangir Rabbi, among others, were also present at the programme.



Each of the 1,215 farmers got five kilograms of paddy seeds and 10 kg of DAP and MOP fertiliser while 1 kg of onion seeds, 20 kg of DAP and 20 kg of MOP fertiliser were handed over to 100 farmers.



About 4,985 small and marginal farmers have been provided agriculture incentives in three districts- Khulna, Kushtia and Naogaon, on Wednesday.PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: Seeds and fertiliser were distributed among about 1,670 small and marginal farmers in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Wednesday.Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Paikgachha Upazila organized a distribution programme under the Agricultural Incentive Programme on the Upazila Agricultural Office premises.Akhteruzzaman Babu, MP, from Khulna-6 Comstituency, was present as the chief guest at the programme and distributed these among the farmers with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Momtaz Begum in the chair.Paikgachha Upazila Parishad Chairman Anwar Iqbal Montu, its Female Vice-Chairman Lipika Dhali, Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Mannan Gazi and GM Abdus Salam Keru, mong others, were present at the programme as special guests.Upazila Agriculture Officer Jahangir Alam delivered the welcome speech at the programme. Upazila DAE Officer SM Monirul Huda, Assistant DAE Officer Shahjan Ali, Plant Conservation Officer Bishwajit Dash, Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Dalton Roy, Saraj Uddin, SM Mofizur Rahman, Abul Kalam Azad, Sheikh Tofail Ahmed Tuhin and Anamul Haque, among others, also spoke on the occasion.At that time, 5 kg of Aman seeds, 10 kg of MOP fertiliser and 10 kg of DAP fertiliser were given to each of the farmers.DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Agriculture incentives were provided to about 2,000 small and marginal farmers in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.Upazila DAE organized the distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad auditorium at noon.Advocate AKM Sarwar Jahan Badsha, MP, was present as the chief guest while Daulatpur UNO Md OBaidullah presided over the programme.Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate Ezaz Ahmed Mamun, its Vice-Chairman Sonali Khatun Aleya and Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Nurul Islam, among others, were also present during the distribution.Each of the recipients received onion seeds, Aman paddy seeds and chemical fertiliser for free at that time.DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Fertiliser and seeds were distributed among 1,315 small and marginal farmers in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday.Dhamoirhat Upazila DAE organized the distribution programme in the morning.Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Azahar Ali inaugurated the programme at around 10:30 am.Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturalist Md Taufik Al Jubayer, Upazila DAE Officer Md Asaduzzaman Asad, Assistant Plant Reservation Officer Alef Uddin and Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Jahangir Rabbi, among others, were also present at the programme.Each of the 1,215 farmers got five kilograms of paddy seeds and 10 kg of DAP and MOP fertiliser while 1 kg of onion seeds, 20 kg of DAP and 20 kg of MOP fertiliser were handed over to 100 farmers.