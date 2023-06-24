Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 June, 2023, 8:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmers get agri-incentives in three dists

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

About 4,985 small and marginal farmers have been provided agriculture incentives in three districts- Khulna, Kushtia and Naogaon, on Wednesday.
 
PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: Seeds and fertiliser were distributed among about 1,670 small and marginal farmers in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Paikgachha Upazila organized a distribution programme under the Agricultural Incentive Programme on the Upazila Agricultural Office premises.

Akhteruzzaman Babu, MP, from Khulna-6 Comstituency, was present as the chief guest at the programme and distributed these among the farmers with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Momtaz Begum in the chair.

Paikgachha Upazila Parishad Chairman Anwar Iqbal Montu, its Female Vice-Chairman Lipika Dhali, Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Mannan Gazi and GM Abdus Salam Keru, mong others, were present at the programme as special guests.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Jahangir Alam delivered the welcome speech at the programme. Upazila DAE Officer SM Monirul Huda, Assistant DAE Officer Shahjan Ali, Plant Conservation Officer Bishwajit Dash, Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Dalton Roy, Saraj Uddin, SM Mofizur Rahman, Abul Kalam Azad, Sheikh Tofail Ahmed Tuhin and Anamul Haque, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

At that time, 5 kg of Aman seeds, 10 kg of MOP fertiliser and 10 kg of DAP fertiliser were given to each of the farmers.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Agriculture incentives were provided to about 2,000 small and marginal farmers in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Upazila DAE organized the distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad auditorium at noon.

Advocate AKM Sarwar Jahan Badsha, MP, was present as the chief guest while Daulatpur UNO Md OBaidullah presided over the programme.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate Ezaz Ahmed Mamun, its Vice-Chairman Sonali Khatun Aleya and Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Nurul Islam, among others, were also present during the distribution.

Each of the recipients received onion seeds, Aman paddy seeds and chemical fertiliser for free at that time.
 
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Fertiliser and seeds were distributed among 1,315 small and marginal farmers in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Dhamoirhat Upazila DAE organized the distribution programme in the morning.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Azahar Ali inaugurated the programme at around 10:30 am.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturalist Md Taufik Al Jubayer, Upazila DAE Officer Md Asaduzzaman Asad, Assistant Plant Reservation Officer Alef Uddin and Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Jahangir Rabbi, among others, were also present at the programme.

Each of the 1,215 farmers got five kilograms of paddy seeds and 10 kg of DAP and MOP fertiliser while 1 kg of onion seeds, 20 kg of DAP and 20 kg of MOP fertiliser were handed over to 100 farmers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Severe erosion continues at Shahzadpur
Seminar on safe food held in Pabna
500 Bhola farmers get success in fish farming
25 nabbed with drugs in 12 districts
Hawker held with school text books at Rajarhat
Load-shedding cripples life at Bagha, Raipur
AL’s 74th founding anniv celebrated
Farmers get agri-incentives in three dists


Latest News
Titanic director James Cameron accuses OceanGate of cutting corners
Suspended UP chairman confesses to journalist Nadim murder
Climate protesters aim to bring London to a halt
Dutch to shut Europe's biggest gas field after quakes
Animated film 'Mujib Bhai' premiers at Star Cineplex
Asian markets fall again as traders eye more rate hikes
Olympic Day held
Man commits suicide in Bogura
BNP wants bloodshed again in country: Quader
Boy drowns in Patuakhali lake
Most Read News
Titanic sub destroyed in 'catastrophic implosion,' all five aboard dead
Snake bite kills school boy in Munshiganj
CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24
Flood crisis grips Kurigram, shortage of food-water intensifies
Banks to remain open till 10pm June 25, 26
Payra Power Plant to resume operation from June 25
AL wins elections thru people's votes, not by rigging: PM
Suspended UP chairman confesses to journalist Nadim murder
US Coast Guard says debris field found near Titanic during search for submersible
Man held with 3,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft