Saturday, 24 June, 2023, 8:58 AM
Mayor Khaleque opens KCC cattle market

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, June 23: The market for sacrificial animals under Khulna City Corporation (KCC) started trading on Thursday on the Zoragate Bazar premises in compliance with all health rules.

Newly re-elected KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the cattle market as the chief guest.

Among others, panel mayors Ali Akbor Tipu and Memry Rahman Shunu, Secretary General of the KCC's cattle market and newly elected No. 23 Ward Councillor Imam Hasan Chowdhury Moyna, KCC Secretary Azmul Haque.

Panel Mayor and Convenor of the cattle market Aminul Islam Munna presided over the opening. Other councillors and KCC officers were present.

Mayor Khaleque said, the cattle market has been set up in accordance with the hygiene rules, and no other cattle market can be placed in the city.

The market has been opened with all the modern management including round-the-clock security through CCTV cameras, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, and detection of counterfeit notes under the management of Bangladesh Bank, he added.

He further said, there will be all modern management including effectuation (Hasil) in computerised system.

"There will be the round-the-clock treatment of veterinarians and visitors to the market, provision of food hotels in a clean environment, modern public toilets, and 24-hour security with the help of magistrates, police and RAB" he said again.

Besides, KCC has already launched an online sacrificial animal purchasing market (www.Kcchaat.com) for devotees who are not interested in buying cattle physically.

Additional Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Sarder Rakibul Islam said, "We have taken three-tier security measures with a number of CCTV cameras at the Zoragate cattle market."

"Besides, we have introduced a special traffic management system to ease traffic congestion in and around the markets in the city," he added.


