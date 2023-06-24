Video
Home Countryside

Blacksmith villages vibrant at Santhia

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondent

SANTHIA, PABNA, June 23: Blacksmiths in Santhia Upazila of the district have been busy with making new animal slaughtering tools ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha.

According to field sources, blacksmith villages have turned vibrant. At the same time, floating blacksmiths are round village after village for sharpening old tools including Da, Boti and knives.  

Old backsmiths Tapan Kumar of Pipulia Village, Kalam, Gobinda, Shyamol andGoda of Shalghor, Sharif of Collegew Para in the Santhia Municipality said, usually thousands of cow, buffalo, goat, and sheep are slaughtered; starting from slaughtering to cooking, different metallic tools, such as Da, Boti, Chhuri and Chapati are required.

With only few days left to the second largest Muslim festival, they are hiccupping to meet orders of wholsalers and retailers.
On size and iron quality basis, per piece Da is selling at Tk 200-300, Chhuri (knife) at Tk 700-1,000, bone-chopping Chapati at Tk 600-700, and sharpening steel tool at Tk 60.

A Tk 200 is charged for sharpening per piece tool.

Tapan Kumar said, "I have been living on blacksmithing for the last 50 years. I have a family of five-member comprising one son and two daughters. It is getting me tough to maintain my family in the wake of essentials' price hike. So I want government assistance."

Blacksmith Ershad of Fakir Para said, seasonal traders are taking preparations for sale of papers, bouquets, grass, straw, rice barn, mustard cake, jackfruit leaves, dye, chatai, rope and logs.

"Despite increased prices of essential commodities our tool prices are not increasing. Earlier per 40 kilogram or one bag stone coal was selling at Tk 600, and now it is selling at Tk 2,400, sharpening tool at Tk 330 againt previous Tk 60, and iron at Tk 130 against previous Tk 40 per kg.


