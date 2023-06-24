Lightning kills nine people in eight districts







BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A man was killed by lightning strike in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Abdul Gafur, a resident of Shreepatipara Village under Hamirkutsa Union in the upazila.

It was known that Abdul Gafur was grazing his cattle in Hangchar Beel of the village in the afternoon. At that time, a thunderbolt struck him at around 4 pm. He died on the spot.



Bagmara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) AFM Abu Sufian confirmed the incident.



SUNAMGANJ: A man was killed by lightning strike in Shalla Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Liton Mia, 40, son of Suruj Mia, a resident of Sultanpur Village under Bahara Union of Shalla Upazila in the district.



Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Habib Mia said Liton was catching fish in a haor adjacent to the Darain River in the evening. At that time, thunderbolt struck him, leaving the man dead on the spot, the UP member added.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shalla Police Station (PS) Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.



SIRAJGANJ: A college student was killed by lightning strike while playing football in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Mahmudur Rahman, 21, son of Abdul Aziz, a resident of Kalyani Village under Kaliaharipur Union in the upazila. He was an honours first year student at Sirajganj Government Islamia College.



It was known that the youth was playing football along with his friends in Mirpur China Dam area of the district town in the afternoon. At that time, a lightning struck on Mahmudur, leaving him dead on the spot.



Sirajganj Sadar PS OC Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.



TANGAIL: A man was killed by lightning strike in Gopalpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Fazlul Haque, 50, a resident of Baishkail Village under Nagdashimla Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Fazlul Haque was returning home along with his cows from a field in the afternoon. At that time, a lightning struck him all of a sudden. Fazlul Haque died on the spot.



Gopalpur PS OC Mosharaf Hossain confirmed the incident.



BOGURA: A newlywed woman was killed by lightning strike in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Khatun, 22, wife of Roni, a resident of Magurar Tair Khokshagari Village under Kamarkandi Union in the upazila.



According to local sources, Fatema's previous name was Ranjana Rani as she belonged to Hindu community in Dinajpur District. She converted to Muslim about two months back and married Roni. Her name was then kept Fatema. However, thunderbolt struck on Fatema in the Khokshagari Beel at around 3 pm while she went there to bring her ducks back to home, which left her dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of legal procedures.



Sherpur PS OC Babu Kumar Saha confirmed the incident.



RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: Two brothers were killed by lightning strike in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.



The incident took place in Jalalabad Village under Mirat Union of the upazila at around 12 pm.



The deceased were identified as Shamiul Alam, 9, and Rifat Hossain, 3, sons of Labhlu Fakir, residents of the village.



According to local sources, a streak of thunderbolt struck them at noon when they were playing on the yard of their house, which left the duo dead on the spot.



Raninagar UNO Shahadat Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that financial assistance will be provided to the deceased's family in this regard.



PABNA: A man was killed and his wife injured by lightning strike in Bera Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Arab Fakir, 50, a resident of Shisharchar Village under Natunbharenga Union in the upazila.



The injured person is Nazma, 50, wife of the deceased.



It was known that Arab Fakir and his wife Najma were working amid the rain in the afternoon to collect crops near their house. At that time, thunderbolt struck them. Arab Fakir died on the spot and Nazma was critically injured at that time.



Seriously injured Najma was rescued and admitted to Pabna General Hospital.



Bera Model PS OC Hadiul Islam confirmed the incident.



KURIGRAM: A farmer was killed after being struck by lightning in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place in Shoulmari Union of the upazila at around 10 am.



The deceased was identified as Amir Hamza, 52, son of late Nur Mohammad, a resident of the union.



Shoulmari UP Member Sona Mia said a streak of thunderbolt struck on Amir Hamza in the morning while he was cutting grass for his cattle next to the house, which left him dead on the spot.



Later on, locals have recovered his body, the UP member added.



Rowmari PS OC Rup Kumar Sarkar confirmed the incident.



Nine people including a newlywed woman and two minor brothers have been killed and another was injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in eight districts- Rajshahi, Sunamganj, Sirajganj, Tangail, Bogura, Naogaon, Pabna and Kurigram, in three days.BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A man was killed by lightning strike in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Abdul Gafur, a resident of Shreepatipara Village under Hamirkutsa Union in the upazila.It was known that Abdul Gafur was grazing his cattle in Hangchar Beel of the village in the afternoon. At that time, a thunderbolt struck him at around 4 pm. He died on the spot.Bagmara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) AFM Abu Sufian confirmed the incident.SUNAMGANJ: A man was killed by lightning strike in Shalla Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.The deceased was identified as Liton Mia, 40, son of Suruj Mia, a resident of Sultanpur Village under Bahara Union of Shalla Upazila in the district.Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Habib Mia said Liton was catching fish in a haor adjacent to the Darain River in the evening. At that time, thunderbolt struck him, leaving the man dead on the spot, the UP member added.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shalla Police Station (PS) Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.SIRAJGANJ: A college student was killed by lightning strike while playing football in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Mahmudur Rahman, 21, son of Abdul Aziz, a resident of Kalyani Village under Kaliaharipur Union in the upazila. He was an honours first year student at Sirajganj Government Islamia College.It was known that the youth was playing football along with his friends in Mirpur China Dam area of the district town in the afternoon. At that time, a lightning struck on Mahmudur, leaving him dead on the spot.Sirajganj Sadar PS OC Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.TANGAIL: A man was killed by lightning strike in Gopalpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Fazlul Haque, 50, a resident of Baishkail Village under Nagdashimla Union in the upazila.Police sources said Fazlul Haque was returning home along with his cows from a field in the afternoon. At that time, a lightning struck him all of a sudden. Fazlul Haque died on the spot.Gopalpur PS OC Mosharaf Hossain confirmed the incident.BOGURA: A newlywed woman was killed by lightning strike in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Fatema Khatun, 22, wife of Roni, a resident of Magurar Tair Khokshagari Village under Kamarkandi Union in the upazila.According to local sources, Fatema's previous name was Ranjana Rani as she belonged to Hindu community in Dinajpur District. She converted to Muslim about two months back and married Roni. Her name was then kept Fatema. However, thunderbolt struck on Fatema in the Khokshagari Beel at around 3 pm while she went there to bring her ducks back to home, which left her dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of legal procedures.Sherpur PS OC Babu Kumar Saha confirmed the incident.RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: Two brothers were killed by lightning strike in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.The incident took place in Jalalabad Village under Mirat Union of the upazila at around 12 pm.The deceased were identified as Shamiul Alam, 9, and Rifat Hossain, 3, sons of Labhlu Fakir, residents of the village.According to local sources, a streak of thunderbolt struck them at noon when they were playing on the yard of their house, which left the duo dead on the spot.Raninagar UNO Shahadat Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that financial assistance will be provided to the deceased's family in this regard.PABNA: A man was killed and his wife injured by lightning strike in Bera Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Arab Fakir, 50, a resident of Shisharchar Village under Natunbharenga Union in the upazila.The injured person is Nazma, 50, wife of the deceased.It was known that Arab Fakir and his wife Najma were working amid the rain in the afternoon to collect crops near their house. At that time, thunderbolt struck them. Arab Fakir died on the spot and Nazma was critically injured at that time.Seriously injured Najma was rescued and admitted to Pabna General Hospital.Bera Model PS OC Hadiul Islam confirmed the incident.KURIGRAM: A farmer was killed after being struck by lightning in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The incident took place in Shoulmari Union of the upazila at around 10 am.The deceased was identified as Amir Hamza, 52, son of late Nur Mohammad, a resident of the union.Shoulmari UP Member Sona Mia said a streak of thunderbolt struck on Amir Hamza in the morning while he was cutting grass for his cattle next to the house, which left him dead on the spot.Later on, locals have recovered his body, the UP member added.Rowmari PS OC Rup Kumar Sarkar confirmed the incident.