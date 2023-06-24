Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 June, 2023, 8:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Millions head to Makkah for huge hajj in Saudi heat

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Millions head to Makkah for huge hajj in Saudi heat

Millions head to Makkah for huge hajj in Saudi heat

MECCA, June 23: Enormous crowds of worshippers thronged Makkah, Islam's holiest city, on Friday for the biggest hajj pilgrimage in years, with more than two million expected to brave the scorching Saudi Arabian heat.

Pilgrims in white robes and sandals packed the ancient city, now dotted with luxury hotels and air-conditioned shopping malls, after flooding in on planes, buses and trains for the annual rites.

This year's hajj -- one of the world's biggest annual religious gatherings, with a tragic history of stampedes and other disasters -- could break attendance records, officials said.

"As the hajj draws near, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia prepares... for the largest Islamic gathering in history," Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said in a video published by the ministry this week.

Rites include circling the Kaaba, the large black cube in Makkah�s Grand Mosque, praying on Mount Arafat and "stoning the devil" by throwing pebbles at three giant concrete walls representing Satan.

More than two million people from more than 160 countries will attend, Rabiah said -- a dramatic increase on the 926,000 from last year, when numbers were capped at one million post-pandemic.

In 2019, about 2.5 million people took part. Only 10,000 were allowed in 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, rising to nearly 59,000 a year later.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dismissing tensions, Biden expects to see Xi despite ‘dictators’ jab
US-India partnership stronger than ever: Kamala Harris
Millions head to Makkah for huge hajj in Saudi heat
Biden to sign executive order boosting US contraception access
280 Pakistan families fear relatives died in boat disaster off Greece
Race on for protection against hypersonic missiles
Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia's role in Africa
Iran top diplomat rounds out Gulf tour with UAE visit


Latest News
Titanic director James Cameron accuses OceanGate of cutting corners
Suspended UP chairman confesses to journalist Nadim murder
Climate protesters aim to bring London to a halt
Dutch to shut Europe's biggest gas field after quakes
Animated film 'Mujib Bhai' premiers at Star Cineplex
Asian markets fall again as traders eye more rate hikes
Olympic Day held
Man commits suicide in Bogura
BNP wants bloodshed again in country: Quader
Boy drowns in Patuakhali lake
Most Read News
Titanic sub destroyed in 'catastrophic implosion,' all five aboard dead
Snake bite kills school boy in Munshiganj
CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24
Flood crisis grips Kurigram, shortage of food-water intensifies
Banks to remain open till 10pm June 25, 26
Payra Power Plant to resume operation from June 25
AL wins elections thru people's votes, not by rigging: PM
Suspended UP chairman confesses to journalist Nadim murder
US Coast Guard says debris field found near Titanic during search for submersible
Man held with 3,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft