Olympic Day held

Saturday, 24 June, 2023, 8:57 AM
Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) on Friday celebrated the Olympic Day as part of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) global program to popularize the Olympic movement.

The BOA celebrate the Olympic Day in the capital and seven other divisions across the country in a benefiting manner with the slogan: "Let's Move".

The day's activities began with a flag-raising ceremony at the Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex in the morning.
Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza formally raised the flag and later declared the Olympic Day open realizing balloon as the chief guest.

The rally began from Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex and terminated at the same place after passing through Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium, Dainik Banla, Baitul Mokkaram north gate, Paltan intersection, zero point and Bangabandhu National Stadium gate no 1.

Various Sports Federations, Associations, Clubs, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan, Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Border Guard Bangladesh, Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Sports Control Board, players, students of various schools, colleges and sports enthusiasts including sports organizers of various organizations participated in the rally.

After the rally, the players of Bangladesh Karate Federation and Bangladesh Roller Skating Federation displayed their sportsmanship at the Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex.

The Olympic Day program concluded with an instrumental performance by the Army Orchestra. Later certificates were distributed among the participants.     �BSS



