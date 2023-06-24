Bangabandhu Inter-college football begins in Rajshahi





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Inter-college Football Tournament began amid a colorful ceremony on Thursday afternoon.Rajshahi Divisional Administration and District Sports Office are jointly hosting the five-day tournament at the Liberation War Memorial Stadium aimed at generating more new national standard footballers.A total of 16 teams from all eight districts under the division are taking part in the tournament.Commissioner of Rajshahi division GSM Jafarullah as the chief guest inaugurated the tournament by releasing balloons and festoons before a large number of footballers and other football-loving people on Thursday afternoon.With Additional Commissioner ANM Moinul Islam in the chair, the opening ceremony was attended, among others, by Additional Commissioner Dr Moksed Ali, Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Naresh Chakma, Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Shamsun Nahar, Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Shamim Ahmed and Superintendent of Police ABM Masud Hossain.Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Jafarullah said more talented football players are expected to come out from the tournament and they will play in national teams.He added that the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been implementing diversified programmes to elevate the country's sports sector. �BSS