

Jamal sees Maldives match as final



"The match against Maldives is very important for us. This is our final match. One of our vice-presidents also said this and we are now only concentrating with the match against Maldives," Jamal said on Friday, according to a video message received here from Bangladesh Football

Federation.





Bangladesh will take on Maldives in their crucial second group B match of the tournament scheduled to be held on Sunday (June 25) at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India.



"I think we played good football against Lebanon, but we lost concentration in the last fifteen minutes and received two goals, overall we were happy for our performance," said the Bangladesh skipper.



Replying to a question, Jamal said they are depressed of the result against Lebanon at the moment, but they want to forget the incident and focus Maldives match.



Bangladesh needs to score against Maldives to get point. Considering Bangladesh performance the footballers have little success to score in the international matches in the recent time.



Jamal said actually, everyone has to score goal, not just depending on the strikers.



One of the senior footballers of the team, Sohel Rana also agreed with Jamal's opinion by saying that they must have to get point against Maldives to stay in the championship race. �BSS



