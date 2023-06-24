Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 June, 2023, 8:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Jamal sees Maldives match as final

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

Jamal sees Maldives match as final

Jamal sees Maldives match as final

Bangladesh national football team's captain Jamal Bhuyan sees their crucial group match against Maldives as final one.

"The match against Maldives is very important for us. This is our final match. One of our vice-presidents also said this and we are now only concentrating with the match against Maldives," Jamal said on Friday, according to a video message received here from Bangladesh Football
Federation.
Bangladesh earlier suffered a 0-2 goal defeat against superior Lebanon in their group B opening match of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship and the red and green jersey holders must need point to stay in the championship race.

Bangladesh will take on Maldives in their crucial second group B match of the tournament scheduled to be held on Sunday (June 25) at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India.

"I think we played good football against Lebanon, but we lost concentration in the last fifteen minutes and received two goals, overall we were happy for our performance," said the Bangladesh skipper.

Replying to a question, Jamal said they are depressed of the result against Lebanon at the moment, but they want to forget the incident and focus Maldives match.

Bangladesh needs to score against Maldives to get point. Considering Bangladesh performance the footballers have little success to score in the international matches in the recent time.

Jamal said actually, everyone has to score goal, not just depending on the strikers.

One of the senior footballers of the team, Sohel Rana also agreed with Jamal's opinion by saying that they must have to get point against Maldives to stay in the championship race.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Olympic Day held
England call up teenager Ahmed to Ashes squad
Bangabandhu Inter-college football begins in Rajshahi
Jamal sees Maldives match as final
Hope, Pooran fire West Indies to World Cup qualifying win over Nepal
Root backs England's aggressive tactics after Australia defeat
Perry stars for Australia before England hit back in women's Ashes
Paris Olympics torch relay to go to Mont Saint Michel and French Caribbean


Latest News
Titanic director James Cameron accuses OceanGate of cutting corners
Suspended UP chairman confesses to journalist Nadim murder
Climate protesters aim to bring London to a halt
Dutch to shut Europe's biggest gas field after quakes
Animated film 'Mujib Bhai' premiers at Star Cineplex
Asian markets fall again as traders eye more rate hikes
Olympic Day held
Man commits suicide in Bogura
BNP wants bloodshed again in country: Quader
Boy drowns in Patuakhali lake
Most Read News
Titanic sub destroyed in 'catastrophic implosion,' all five aboard dead
Snake bite kills school boy in Munshiganj
CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24
Flood crisis grips Kurigram, shortage of food-water intensifies
Banks to remain open till 10pm June 25, 26
Payra Power Plant to resume operation from June 25
AL wins elections thru people's votes, not by rigging: PM
Suspended UP chairman confesses to journalist Nadim murder
US Coast Guard says debris field found near Titanic during search for submersible
Man held with 3,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft