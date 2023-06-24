Video
Saturday, 24 June, 2023
French police raid homes of Paris Olympics executives

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, JUNE 23: French police have raided the homes of two high-ranking officials in the organising committee of the 2024 Paris Olympics in an ongoing investigation, a source in the probe told AFP on Friday.

The homes of Etienne Thobois, the Chief Executive Officer of Paris 2024, and Edouard Donnelly, the executive director of operations, were both raided this week.

The offices of a Paris-based consulting firm, Keneo, that the two men founded was raided on Wednesday.

That followed the first wave of police raids at the organising committee's headquarters on Tuesday and at the offices of Solideo, the company responsible for the construction of Olympic sites.

The searches are part of two investigations into contracts awarded for the Games, opened by the French National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF) in 2017 and entrusted to the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Tax Offences.

A spokesman for prosecutors has said the probes concerned "illegal conflict of interest, misuse of public funds and favouritism".

AFP has contacted Thobois and Donnelly for comment.

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Friday it had not been "an easy moment for the (organising committee's) teams, obviously".

"They have cooperated fully and they will continue to do so," she added.

Olympics organisers on Friday unveiled the route of the torch relay which will culminate in bringing the flame to the opening ceremony on July 26, 2024.    �AFP


