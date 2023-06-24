A New Beginning







"Welcome to the result day", the baritone voice of his class teacher comforted his thumping heart but it did not last long. Not knowing what was awaiting him, Noor held his report card with his quivering slender hands, and what caught his curious eyes soon after opening the card were the words- "NOT PROMOTED" In a flash, the whole world became unreal to Noor! It seemed like all the colours had been squeezed out of his life with this final blow, making it monochrome forever. With a face empty of all expression save dejection, and mind shattered into smithereens, he could sense that he was going to be destined with Doom's Day at home today. Head down in shame and eyes on the brink of tears.



Noor walked out of the classroom, pretending to ignore all the giggles, sneers and taunts his heartless mates hurled at him. He kept trudging through the road in solitude until he reached his dull house like an unwelcome defeated warrior. "Have you failed again?", his mom, standing right in front of the staircase, asked him in a voice crackled with wrath, her eyes as red as molten lava, her lips twitching and eyelids fluttering in an uncontrollable anger. "M..o..m,.... ", Noor wanted to say something in his characteristic stammer but before his sentence was even finished, a mighty smack fell instantly leaving a reddish slap mark on his bright chubby cheeks. Noor shrank back in fright as her mom, with a cricket bat in hand, lunged at him and walloped him on the back with as much force as she could summon. Noor's breath stood still for few agonizing seconds as a sharp pain engulfed his bruised backbone. Meanwhile, his father in a fit of fury swept across Noor's reading table with his right hand tossing his newly bought geometry box and his favourite glass showpiece into the floor. The horrendous sound of breakage reverberated in the room sending shivers down Noor's spine. "You don't have to study!" Noor's father snarled and grunted.

Inflicted with anguish and overcome with trauma Noor could hardly stand there, so he flung himself on the floor, and leaned his back against the wall with his legs folded against his chest, burying his head in his hands whilst tears kept flowing even without his noticing. Time ticked on! Morning turned to noon, noon to afternoon but no one in the house bothered to balm Noor's bleeding heart, nor did they enquire whether or not Noor had his meal. Hunger pangs caused by empty stomach was lashing Noor but the unbearable psychic pain his successive non-performance in school and his parents' rebuke had put him through hardly made him feel so. With the flocks of birds flying back to their nests and the sun setting in a pool of orange hues in the western sky, it started getting dark outside, but the darkness of failure, darkness of humiliation, darkness of curse that already had flooded Noor's aching heart was so deep, so intense that he felt like a man with no other hope.



Suddenly Noor took a long breath! He stood on his feet! His hands clenched into an angry fist! His feeble body suddenly sprang back to its rhythm as if Noor had found his destiny. He walked with steady steps, resolute and determined, towards his newfound destiny like a fly flying toward the luring trap of the flower. After walking to the drawing room in some quick steps, he put a wooden tool on the centre table beneath the ceiling fan, and standing on the tool he cried in interrogatory monologues-"WHY ME? WHY DO I FAIL?"



Followed by minutes of stillness Noor began to rave and rant again in his eccentric mental state. "I don't deserve to be in this world; I am a disgrace to my family!" Noor choked as a whirlwind of emotion rushed through his veins. Abruptly he grabbed hold of a red dupatta lying on the wardrobe and roped it into the four-bladed fan tying a knot with his trembling hands. A spell of sinister silence prevailed in the room as the devil that lived in him winked at him coaxing him into taking his own life. He laughed and cried at the same time before bursting into tears. He didn't utter a word but his heart was screaming in painful silence as if saying goodbye to this world in unspoken words.



The minute he was about to wear the knot, suddenly he stopped. He remained statue, his eyes fixated at nothing as his inner vision was filled with the clusters of hallucinatory photographic slides of those treasured moments of life when his mom sang lullabies every night to make him sleep even when he was grown up; he saw those moments before his eyes when he rode merry-go-round red-faced and crowing with laughter while his dad was waiting with infinite patience beside.



He could hear his favourite teddy bear urging him to stay back to it and clutch to his chest in heavenly embrace like he did in bed every night. He could feel the warm touch of that toothless, wrinkled septuagenarian guard uncle in school who stroked his hair all too often fondling him like his own grandson. A divine wit rose in him making him repent the path of self-destruction he was about to embark on minutes ago. A divine realization hit his mind giving him a sea of mental strength to start his life all anew.



A divine comprehension struck him that his parents were cruel at times, but their cruelty was outweighed by the love and affection that they showered on him all those years. He nodded to the fact that if he had a hundred reasons to cry, thousands of reasons were there for him to smile. In the blink of an eye, all his agonies evaporated. He got off the tool waiting for the black night to pass and a new sunny dawn to break with lot of shines and promises. He waited for the new leaf to turn over. He waited for a new beginning of life.



The writer teaches English Language in ABC International School, Narayanganj Noor squinted his eyes as shafts of sunlight penetrated through the curtain-less window, heralding yet another chirpy sunny summer morning. But deep inside Noor's heart was a world enveloped with pitch-black ominous clouds- clouds of doubt; clouds of fear; clouds of shame. It was a decisive day for Noor because he knew that failing again to get promotion to class-VII would literally snap his student life with the finality-- dropping out of the school. Having taken a quick wash-up, eaten a jelly-smeared slice of loaf, and worn carelessly picked attire, he headed out for the school all by himself. It was no surprise to him that his ever-pessimistic parents did not escort him on his result day, nor did they wish him a best-of-luck. His eyes glistened with tears with an unknown melancholy nibbling his heart and his melancholy soon turned into a sheer terror as he put his step in the school premise. A divine realization hit his mind giving him a sea of mental strength to start his life all anew.A divine comprehension struck him that his parents were cruel at times, but their cruelty was outweighed by the love and affection that they showered on him all those years. He nodded to the fact that if he had a hundred reasons to cry, thousands of reasons were there for him to smile. In the blink of an eye, all his agonies evaporated. He got off the tool waiting for the black night to pass and a new sunny dawn to break with lot of shines and promises. He waited for the new leaf to turn over. He waited for a new beginning of life.