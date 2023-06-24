

Author Aruna Dhir's new book Hotel Adventures With The Stars (published by Vishwakarma Publications) chronicles the writer's celebrity encounters in the hospitality industry as a PR strategist. From Mira Nair and Ustad Vilayat Khan to Sharmila Tagore and Khushwant Singh, Aruna has shared her abiding memories with each.



Aruna was nine years old when she picked up the pen - it was a consequence of her father's death. "Grief has been an inspirational force. It has given me a fine perspective," says the author. As she goes on to explain what propelled her to write the book, she adds, "I was told by my readers that my writing reflected a sentiment similar to Ruskin Bond's and Haruki Murakami's."

When asked about her most memorable encounter, Aruna is unable to select one. She points out that the interactions she remembers with great fondness are with Zohra Sehgal, Ismail Merchant and Sharmila Tagore. But it is Jackie Shroff whose "warmth and benevolence is unmatched," says Aruna.



Regarding the popularity of her book, the author believes, "What is coming across to readers is the little life lessons strewn throughout the book. I think that is relatable." Her experiences at different hotels, throughout her career as a communications and PR strategist has enabled the author to establish meaningful relationships with renowned celebrities from the fields of cinema, art, music, politics, sports, and literature.



With a promising foreword by Ruskin Bond, the book tries too hard to be humorous and engaging. The tone of the author is conversational and not without the use of heavy adjectives that lend weight to the story which its plots are unable to absorb.



However, what keeps us going are the quiet, private, and tender moments the author has shared with some actors that reveal the person behind the performer and is able to slice through the apparent layers of glitz and glamour. What makes the book readable is how recognisably human our celebrated stars are in spite of the ideological and hierarchical distances that separate us.

Courtesy: THE HINDU



