Saturday, 24 June, 2023, 8:55 AM
Advance Search
Home Women's Own

Make your weakness your biggest strength

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Tanjia Rashid

In a world where women face countless obstacles and societal limitations, it is essential to recognize that it is never too late to pursue one's dreams and overcome adversity. Tanjia Rashid, through her life experiences, serves as an inspiring example of how women can transform their weaknesses into strengths. Her story is a testament to the power of determination and the belief that women can achieve anything they set their minds to.

In the words of Tanjia Rashid, "From the very beginning, I confronted a multitude of challenges and negativities that led me to believe that I was expected to be polite, humble, and quiet in the face of difficulties. Society often undervalued girls like me, perceiving us as burdens rather than blessings. Even in educated households, these biases persisted, and it left me disheartened.

However, I refused to let my circumstances define me. I made a firm decision to break free from society's shackles and prove my worth. Against all odds, I embarked on a courageous journey to turn my weaknesses into strengths.
Despite marrying at a young age and becoming a mother to two children by the time I was only 24, I did not let these responsibilities deter me. Instead, I embraced the challenges and made a promise to myself to overcome them. With unwavering boldness, I pursued higher education, defying the skeptics who believed I had missed my chance to build a career.

My journey led me into the world of baking and sugar artistry. Balancing my business aspirations with my roles as a wife and mother was no easy feat. Yet, I possessed an indomitable spirit and an unshakable faith in myself. I was determined to establish my own identity, irrespective of societal expectations.

My path was not without its share of obstacles. People questioned why I needed to work when my children were growing up. However, I saw my family as a source of strength, not a hindrance. I understood that my journey was about more than financial gain; it was about personal fulfillment and self-discovery.

Through sheer determination, I overcame adversity and shattered the boundaries that confined me. My story stands as a testament to the power of perseverance and the capacity of women to achieve greatness. I hope that my journey will inspire other women to embrace their weaknesses and transform them into strengths.

My advice to my fellow sisters is simple but profound: do not be afraid to confront barriers and accept your weaknesses. Let your journey become a testament to your strength and resilience, garnering admiration and praise from all who witness your remarkable achievements.

In conclusion, my extraordinary journey is an inspiration to women everywhere. My ability to transform weaknesses into strengths and defy societal norms serves as a beacon of hope. As we celebrate the accomplishments of remarkable women like myself, let us recognize that it is never too late to pursue our dreams. Let my story ignite the flames of determination within you and remind you that, with unwavering resolve, you can conquer any obstacle and shape your own extraordinary narrative.


