Saturday, 24 June, 2023
Women should make time for yoga

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Womens Own Desk

It is the day and age of the multitalented and multifaceted women, who handle their professional and personal lives with utmost finesse. However, the constantly changing lifestyle and stressful environments have brought about serious health issues that are affecting them.

Across the world, women suffer from cardiovascular diseases, breast cancer, polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD), osteoporosis, and depression. That's not all. Incidences of stroke, obesity, hypertension, and diabetes are also common.
Why?
PCOD, complicated pregnancies, and weight gain can be blamed on hormonal imbalances in the endocrine system while cardiovascular diseases and osteoporosis are caused by a sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits in women.
What can you do?

All this may sound alarming, but can be worked around.

Steer clear of unhealthy eating and drinking habits, get ample physical exercise, and adequate sleep.  All this along with the manna from heaven - yoga - will help women get their health problems under control.
Why Yoga?

Yoga, better known as a body and mind cleanser, has umpteen benefits. Regular practice helps women maintain better physical and mental health, energy levels, and self-esteem. It can also help with several medical conditions.

v    Several studies have shown that yoga can lower blood pressure, cholesterol, and lower the risk of heart disease.
v    It helps in pain management - back pain, joint pain caused due to arthritis, and carpal passage disorder.
v    It helps tackle stress
v    It helps cope with depression naturally
v    It helps deal with PMS and all its symptoms, be it insomnia, irritability, discomfort, depression, or headaches.
v    It boosts metabolism, helps manage weight better, tones the body, and improves the sleep cycle.
v    Research has shown that women who habitually practice yoga tend to have better sex lives.
v    Women who practice yoga during or after breast cancer treatment experience less pain and discomfort.
v    Regular yoga massages the internal organs improves the immune system and the body's ability to prevent and fight
diseases.

A word of caution:
If you aren't careful, yoga can do you more harm than good. If you've decided to practice on your own, seek instruction and guidance from a qualified yoga instructor to prevent the occurrence of new injuries and aggravate existing ones.



« PreviousNext »

