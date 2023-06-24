

Nawabi Mutton Biryani

v Boneless Mutton --- 1000 gm

v Onion -- 300 gm

v Ginger Paste -- 100 gm

v Green Chili -- 150 gm

v Saffron ------- 01 gm

v Cashew Nut ----20 gm

v Soybean Oil ----- 150 gm

v Hot Masala Powder -15 gm

v Cumin Powder - 10 gm

v Coriander Powder -10 gm

v Bay Leaves -- 5 gm

v Green Cardamom - 5 gm

v Cinnamon Stick - 10 gm

v Ghee -- 50 gm

v Nutmeg -- 5 gm

v Coriander Leaves --15 gm

v Salt (For Taste)

v Mace --- 10 gm

v Sugar ---- 10 gm

v Coconut milk -- 150 ml



Nawabi Mutton Biryani Method: 1. Take a pot, add oil and heat it up.

2. Add green cardamom, cinnamon bay leaves and mace and stir for 2 minutes

3. Add onion, ginger, garlic cook another few minutes, until onion become soft

4. Add mutton, salt, cumin powder, coriander powder, and saffron, half of green chili, cashew nut and yogurt. Mix it well and cook, until the mutton is tender.

5. Add coconut milk, hot masala powder, rest of green chili, sugar and stir for another 2 minutes.

6. Serve it hot with rice.



