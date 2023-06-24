

Chili Lime Mango Chicken Skewers

v Boneless chicken -- 1000 gm

v Fresh Mango Puree -- 150 gm

v Ginger Paste -- 100 gm

v Green Chili -- 150 gm

v Cashew Nut Paste ---- 100 gm

v Mustard Oil --- 150 gm

v Hot Masala Powder -15 gm

v Cumin Powder - 10 gm

v Coriander Powder -10 gm

v Ghee -- 50 gm

v Coriander Leaves --15 gm

v Salt (For Taste)

v Sugar ---- 5 gm

v Lemon Juice ---- 10 gm



Method:

1. Prepare a marinade of ginger garlic paste, lemon juice, salt and mix the chicken cube with all these. Leave them for 10/15 minutes.

2. Add all the ingredients with yogurt.

3. Mix them very well until it turns in to smooth paste. Then add the marinated chicken pieces in the mixture.

4. Keep them for 30 minutes. Thread the marinated chicken pieces into the skewer.

5. Roast it in tandoori oven until it cooked well.

6. Serve them hot with Naan.



