Saturday, 24 June, 2023, 8:54 AM
Life & Style

Eid glamour for kids

Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023
Life & Style Desk

As the joyous occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha approaches, parents are seeking fashionable and comfortable clothing options for their little ones, considering the hot weather. This Eid, it's crucial to find outfits that not only exude charm but also keep children cool and at ease throughout the festivities.

Choose lightweight fabrics like cotton and linen to ensure comfort and breathability. Opt for loose, flowy silhouettes and vibrant colors that capture the spirit of the occasion. Incorporate traditional elements like delicate embroidery and ethnic motifs to showcase our rich cultural heritage. Complete the look with comfortable footwear, ensuring hassle-free enjoyment.
To embrace the festivities this summer, esteemed brand Kay Kraft presents an enchanting collection of Eid dresses for kids.
Meticulously crafted with attention to detail, this collection offers a plethora of options to suit every taste. From adorable salwar kameez sets and graceful frocks to trendy kurtis and elegant lehengas for girls, and traditional panjabis, smart shirts, and stylish coats for boys, Kay Kraft caters to every preference.

Let your children shine brightly this Eid with outfits that capture the magic of the occasion. Kay Kraft understands the importance of quality, style, and comfort when it comes to dressing your little ones. Celebrate in style and create cherished memories with Kay Kraft.


