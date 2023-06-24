Beat load-shedding blues with advanced refrigeration technologies

Video
Published : Saturday, 24 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Life & Style Desk

As the ongoing energy crisis engulfs Bangladesh, load-shedding and power cuts have become common scenarios for its residents. Although daily load-shedding is wreaking havoc on households and offices, people have begun adapting to the rolling blackouts. Aside from the inconvenience it causes, there are also concerns about the impact on electronic appliances, especially refrigerators. Even well-designed, good-quality refrigerators may find difficulty in withstanding these surges and voltage spikes. Therefore, in times of such uncertainty, people must seek the right technologies that can keep the perishables cold even when the power is out.

In a time where load-shedding is a frequent phenomenon, simply avoiding opening the fridge as much as possible will not be enough. Nowadays, various refrigerator manufacturers are introducing a new range of refrigeration and freezer products aimed at saving electricity costs and reducing the impacts of load-shedding. Let us take a look at the technologies one should look for before purchasing a new refrigerator model.

Load-shedding-friendly refrigeration technologies
Power cuts are both unpredictable and can last for hours. Amidst this power failure, the items in the fridge and freezer could be at risk of spoiling. To tackle this, appliance manufacturers have brought new technologies that help protect food from spoilage in the event of a power outage. During a power failure, this technology absorbs a large amount of heat from the freezer section, which helps maintain a low temperature and keep food cool. For instance, Samsung introduced the Cool Pack Technology foods well frozen for up to an hour with no power. It will also keep the freezer compartment cold for up to eight hours when the electricity is off, so your ice cream won't melt and your meals won't spoil.

Multi-flowing air circulation
Nowadays, many brands craft their refrigerators with innovative features that delay the rise in temperature when the power is off. Multi-flow is one such technology that allows multiple distributions of cold air throughout the appliance. Through air ducts for each shelf in the refrigerator, cold air enters from the back of the refrigerator via separate outlets for each shelf space. Thus, ensuring all food is cooled evenly, even when there is no power for up to an hour.
 
All-around cooling
When multi-flowing air is spread evenly to all sections of the refrigerator, cooling becomes more efficient and sustainable in the long term. Certain features like all-around cooling cool the refrigerator evenly from corner to corner. Cold air is blown out through multiple vents on every shelf level, so it maintains a constant temperature and helps keep food fresh. The feature continually checks the temperature and circulates cool air through strategically placed vents.

In this manner, every item stays fresher for longer, even when the power is out. With the help of this technology, vegetable items placed in the big box at the bottom of the refrigerator will remain as cool as the milk products kept on the upper shelves.

By using these technologies, you can ensure that your perishables remain fresh and safe, even during frequent load-shedding. When all of these features are combined into one model, one is set to beat all the load-shedding blues with the help of innovative and state-of-art refrigeration technologies. Thus, this summer, invest in the right refrigerators for stress-free, convenient and load-shedding-free freezing!


