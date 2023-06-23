Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 June, 2023, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:07 AM  Count : 150
Observer Online Desk

CNG filling stations to remain open for 24 hours for 13 days from June 24 to July 6 to facilitate smooth movement of motor vehicles across the country during Eid vacation.

Energy and Mineral Resources Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources in an office order, issued on Thursday, gave the instruction to the owners of the CNG stations.

The order said that the CNG filling stations will remain open round-the-clock for 5 days before Eid-ul-Azha, on the Eid day and seven days after Eid.

Currently, CNG pumps remain closed for 5 hours a day from 6 pm to 11 pm as part of gas rationing plan due to gas crisis.



 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia, IFC to mobilize $50m supporting post-COVID growth in Bangladesh
Man held with 3,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24
King Charles's birthday, coronation celebrated in Dhaka
No unfit vehicle can ply highways during Eid: Police
PM meets President at Bangabhaban
Faizul Karim demands resignation of CEC; serves legal notice seeking Tk 500cr as compensation
Nur held three meetings with Mossad, says Palestinian envoy


Latest News
Australia, IFC to mobilize $50m supporting post-COVID growth in Bangladesh
US Coast Guard says debris field found near Titanic during search for submersible
Man held with 3,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24
Bangladesh looks to scale up position as high-value RMG exporter in the world
King Charles's birthday, coronation celebrated in Dhaka
Ukrainian strike hits key Russian-held bridge
Relegated Hertha Berlin face daunting future despite financial reprieve
Call for stopping spread of antibiotic resistance
No unfit vehicle can ply highways during Eid: Police
Most Read News
Hero Alam gets back candidacy
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
China offers strong support to Bangladesh at crucial moment
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
Who will validate our election process?
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft