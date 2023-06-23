CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24







Energy and Mineral Resources Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources in an office order, issued on Thursday, gave the instruction to the owners of the CNG stations.



The order said that the CNG filling stations will remain open round-the-clock for 5 days before Eid-ul-Azha, on the Eid day and seven days after Eid.

Currently, CNG pumps remain closed for 5 hours a day from 6 pm to 11 pm as part of gas rationing plan due to gas crisis.

