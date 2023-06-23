Notice demands CEC's resignation







The notice also asked CEC Awal to pay Tk 500 crore in compensation to Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim.



Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Abdul Baset served the notice on the CEC on behalf of Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim.

The notice said Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim is a religious, spiritual, and political figure and a senior Nayeb Ameer of Islami Andolan Bangladesh.



The notice criticised the CEC's remarks in response to journalists' inquiries about the premeditated assault on Faizul Karim, deeming them irresponsible, baseless, offensive, inhumane, illegal and unethical.



"Your (CEC) statement in response to the journalists' questions about the planned attack on him for preventing vote rigging is irresponsible, unwarranted, hideous, inhumane, illegal, and unethical. As a result, my client has suffered physical, mental, social, and political damage. You are responsible for this. Besides, his dignity and reputation have suffered indescribable harm. It is estimated that he has lost Tk 500 crore," reads the notice.



The notice gave seven-day ultimatum to Awal to retract his "derogatory, offensive, and immoral" remarks, publicly apologise through national print and electronic media outlets, and tender his resignation as CEC and pay Tk 500 crore in compensation to his client.



