Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 June, 2023, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Search for Titanic sub reaches sea floor

Oxygen feared exhausted

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

BOSTON, June 22: The desperate search for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic entered a critical juncture on Thursday when air was expected to run out for the five people aboard, but officials vowed to continue scouring the remote North Atlantic.

Five days since the Titan began what should have been a two-hour dive to the century-old shipwreck, a massive multinational hunt over thousands of square miles was still expanding.

A remotely operated vehicle deployed from a Canadian vessel reached the ocean floor to begin searching, the US Coast Guard said on Thursday morning, while another robotic craft from a French research ship was also preparing to dive to the seabed.

The minivan-sized Titan, operated by US-based OceanGate Expeditions, began its descent at 8 a.m. (1200 GMT) on Sunday but lost contact with its support ship.

The submersible set off with 96 hours of air, according to the company, which means the oxygen would be exhausted by Thursday morning, assuming the Titan is still intact. Precisely when depends on factors such as whether the craft still has power and how calm those on board are, experts say.

Rescuers and relatives of the Titan's five occupants took hope when the US Coast Guard said on Wednesday that Canadian search planes had recorded undersea noises using sonar buoys earlier that day and on Tuesday. But remote-controlled underwater vehicles searching where the noises were detected had not yielded results, and officials cautioned the sounds might not have originated from the Titan.

Despite the fading hopes, US Coast Guard rear admiral John Mauger told broadcaster NBC the search would continue throughout Thursday.

The French research ship Atalante, equipped with a robotic diving craft capable of reaching where the Titanic lies about 12,500 feet (3,810 metres) below the surface, had arrived in the zone as of Thursday.    �REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Notice demands CEC's resignation
Search for Titanic sub reaches sea floor
Keep valuables at banks, relatives' houses : DMP Chief
US rolls out red carpet to Modi
Biden calls religious pluralism 'core principle' for India, US
Dhaka 7th least liveable city on planet
10,000 marooned as major rivers swell in N, NE of country
Nur met Israeli Mossad thrice: Palestine Envoy


Latest News
Australia, IFC to mobilize $50m supporting post-COVID growth in Bangladesh
US Coast Guard says debris field found near Titanic during search for submersible
Man held with 3,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24
Bangladesh looks to scale up position as high-value RMG exporter in the world
King Charles's birthday, coronation celebrated in Dhaka
Ukrainian strike hits key Russian-held bridge
Relegated Hertha Berlin face daunting future despite financial reprieve
Call for stopping spread of antibiotic resistance
No unfit vehicle can ply highways during Eid: Police
Most Read News
Hero Alam gets back candidacy
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
China offers strong support to Bangladesh at crucial moment
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
Who will validate our election process?
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft