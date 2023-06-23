Keep valuables at banks, relatives' houses : DMP Chief





DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on Thursday requested the city dwellers to keep their cash and other valuables in banks or relatives' houses before leaving Dhaka during the Eid-ul-Azha

vacation.



"This will protect your valuables," he said while speaking at his office after a view exchange meeting with police's different units, transport owners, workers and cattle market leases and traders.

"During last Eid, this method produced good results. If the city residents maintain it [keeping valuables at banks or at relatives' houses] this time too, will remain safe from such incidents" he said.



The city police chief said police will not allow setting up cattle markets by the highways.

Police will ensure three-layer security in the city. Police will also take action for charging extra bus fare, he added.



