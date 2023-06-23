Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 June, 2023, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US rolls out red carpet to Modi

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

US rolls out red carpet to Modi

US rolls out red carpet to Modi

WASHINGTON, June 22: US President Joe Biden on Thursday rolled out the red carpet for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with major deals on fighter-jet engines, semiconductors and space, as Washington bets big on New Delhi as a counterweight to China.

Modi is being feted with the pomp of a state visit, only the third of Biden's presidency, in a calculated show of full-throated US support, despite quiet unease over India's refusal to break with Russia and what rights groups see as growing authoritarianism by the Hindu nationalist leader.

Modi, India's most powerful prime minister in decades, dined privately with Biden on Wednesday before he returns Thursday to the White House for a welcome with military honors.

He will address a joint session of Congress and return to the White House for a gala dinner, with First Lady Jill Biden tapping a star Californian plant-based chef, Nina Curtis, to cook for the strictly vegetarian prime minister.

The White House said the two leaders will take questions from the press, while stopping short of calling the event a press conference. Modi has nearly always avoided unscripted interactions with reporters during his nine years in office.

In one of the biggest agreements of the visit, that a US official described as "trailblazing," the United States signed off on a technology transfer for engines as India begins producing homegrown fighter jets.

General Electric will have the green light to produce its F414 engines jointly with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics.

A US official said India would also buy MQ-9B SeaGuardians, high-precision armed drones. India in 2019 broke precedent with an airstrike in Pakistani territory against an alleged extremist camp.

Washington hopes a tighter defense relationship will help wean India off Russia, New Delhi's primary military supplier during the Cold War.

India has refused to join Western efforts to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and instead has seized on the crisis to buy discounted Russian oil.

In one long-running point of contention, India has been angered by US sales of F-16 fighter jets to its historic rival Pakistan.

In another agreement, US chip giant Micron will invest $800 million in a semiconductor assembly and testing plant in India, which is expected to reach $2.75 billion after contributions from New Delhi.

A US official said the plant would advance a goal of diversifying supply chains of advanced semiconductors, as Biden leads a concerted effort to deny exports of top-end chips to China.

Micron nonetheless also recently announced a $600 million investment in a factory in China, despite Beijing putting pressure on the company by declaring its chips unsafe for critical infrastructure projects.

India, a growing power in space, also agreed during Modi's visit to join the Artemis Accords, a US-led multinational effort to put a human back on the Moon by 2025.

As part of the cooperation, India's space program will work with NASA on a joint mission to the International Space Station next year, the White House said.

The United States has been seeking a closer relationship with India since the late 1990s, seeing the billion-plus democracy as like-minded on the challenges both of China and radical Islamism.

Biden already welcomed Modi to the White House as part of a summit of the so-called Quad -- an initiative of four democracies including Japan and Australia that is widely seen as countering China's influence in Asia.

Modi had developed a close relationship with Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, endearing himself by arranging a massive rally in his home state of Gujarat for the fellow right-wing populist.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Notice demands CEC's resignation
Search for Titanic sub reaches sea floor
Keep valuables at banks, relatives' houses : DMP Chief
US rolls out red carpet to Modi
Biden calls religious pluralism 'core principle' for India, US
Dhaka 7th least liveable city on planet
10,000 marooned as major rivers swell in N, NE of country
Nur met Israeli Mossad thrice: Palestine Envoy


Latest News
Australia, IFC to mobilize $50m supporting post-COVID growth in Bangladesh
US Coast Guard says debris field found near Titanic during search for submersible
Man held with 3,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24
Bangladesh looks to scale up position as high-value RMG exporter in the world
King Charles's birthday, coronation celebrated in Dhaka
Ukrainian strike hits key Russian-held bridge
Relegated Hertha Berlin face daunting future despite financial reprieve
Call for stopping spread of antibiotic resistance
No unfit vehicle can ply highways during Eid: Police
Most Read News
Hero Alam gets back candidacy
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
China offers strong support to Bangladesh at crucial moment
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
Who will validate our election process?
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft