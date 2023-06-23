Dhaka 7th least liveable city on planet







Dhaka became the 166th, with 43.8 points. This makes it the seventh least liveable city this year. The Bangladesh capital shares the spot with Zimbabwe's Harare, according to the annual global survey by Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a sister organisation to The Economist, was published on June 21.



The EIU ranked 173 cities around the world on more than 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure, according to the report.

According to the EIU list, in 2022, Dhaka ranked the same position but the score was 39.2 in 2022.



Vienna of Austria has been ranked the most liveable city with 98.4 points, Copenhagen of Denmark and Melborne of Australia ranked second and third, like the previous one.



Port Moresby of Papua New Guinea, Karachi of Pakistan, Lagos of Nigeria, Algiers of Algeria, Tripoli of Libya, and Damascus of Syria are the six cities worse than Dhaka in terms of Liveability with Syria being the worst among the total 173 cities, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) report.



