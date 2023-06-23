Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 June, 2023, 3:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

10,000 marooned as major rivers swell in N, NE of country

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

All the major rivers have started swelling due to the onrush of waters from upstream with the onset of monsoon, inundating the low-lying areas in different upazilas of Kurigram, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Sirajganj, Jamalpur, Kishoreganj, Sunamganj and Sylhet districts.

Flash flood inundated Kishoreganj Haor area due to onrush of water from upstream and continuous monsoon rains.

According to BWDB's Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), river water is now flowing at 11 points near the danger level.

The river waters which are flowing near the danger level are Teesta water at Dalia, Dudhkumar at Pateshwari, Brahmaputra at Noonkhawa, Dharla at Kurigram, Brahmaputra at Hatia and Chilmari under Kurigram district, Jamuna at Bahadurabad and Saghata of Jamalpur district, Bangali at Shimulbari of Gaibandha, Surma at Sunamganj and Kanaighat of Sunamganj and Sylhet districts, a FFWC bulletin said on Thursday.

According to Partho Protim Barua, Duty Officer of BWDB's FFWC, "Waters of the Brahmaputra and Jamuna rivers are on a rising trend, which may continue for the next 48 hours, while the Ganges and Padma river water may continue to rise in the next 72 hours due to heavy rain in the upstream."

On the other hand, major rivers in the North-Eastern region are rising too which may continue in the next 24 hours, he added.

According to the weather forecasting agencies, there is a chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the North-Eastern region in the next 24 hours. As a result, water level of the rivers of this region may rise steadily.

Due to heavy rainfall forecast in the Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar basin and adjoining upstream region in the next 24 hours, these rivers may rise rapidly at times.

In next 24 hours, the Teesta river may flow close to danger level at Dalia point and Dudhkumar river may cross to danger level at Pateshwari point.

Meanwhile, low-lying areas in different upazilas of Kurigram district have already been inundated because of flood water.

At least 10,000 people in the char areas have been affected as the river water entered their houses and submerged the roads.

The Dudhkumar at Pateshwari Sonahat Rail Bridge point was flowing almost at the danger level in Bhurungamari upazila while the water level of the Dharla, Brahmaputra and Teesta has also increased.

People were seen moving on boats while vegetable farms, Aman rice seed-beds and jute fields were inundated.

Executive Engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board Abdullah Al Mamun said there was a possibility that the river water may cross the danger level within 48 hours, but there is no possibility of long-term flood.

Saidul Arif, deputy commissioner of Kurigram district, said all-out preparation had been taken to tackle the flood situation and 541 tonnes of rice, Tk 10.21 lakh and dry foods are in stock for distributing in time to the flood affected areas.

At least 10,000 people are marooned by flood water in Jatrapur, Panchgachi, Mogalbasha, Ghogadaho and Bhogdanga under Kurigram Sadar, while some 1,500 families of Begumganj UP under Ulipur upazila are also affected by flood of the district.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Notice demands CEC's resignation
Search for Titanic sub reaches sea floor
Keep valuables at banks, relatives' houses : DMP Chief
US rolls out red carpet to Modi
Biden calls religious pluralism 'core principle' for India, US
Dhaka 7th least liveable city on planet
10,000 marooned as major rivers swell in N, NE of country
Nur met Israeli Mossad thrice: Palestine Envoy


Latest News
Australia, IFC to mobilize $50m supporting post-COVID growth in Bangladesh
US Coast Guard says debris field found near Titanic during search for submersible
Man held with 3,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24
Bangladesh looks to scale up position as high-value RMG exporter in the world
King Charles's birthday, coronation celebrated in Dhaka
Ukrainian strike hits key Russian-held bridge
Relegated Hertha Berlin face daunting future despite financial reprieve
Call for stopping spread of antibiotic resistance
No unfit vehicle can ply highways during Eid: Police
Most Read News
Hero Alam gets back candidacy
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
China offers strong support to Bangladesh at crucial moment
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
Who will validate our election process?
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft