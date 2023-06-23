Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 June, 2023, 3:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Nur met Israeli Mossad thrice: Palestine Envoy

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Palestinian Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef SY Ramadan on Thursday said that Nurul Haque Nur, member secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad, had three meetings with Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

The ambassador made the claim while speaking to media at the Palestinian Embassy in Dhaka.

He was of the view that this kind of meeting with Mossad is a "threat to the security of Bangladesh."

"Our intelligence sources got photos of Nur meeting Israelis in Qatar, Dubai and India," Ramadan said.

The issue was first noticed by the Palestinian intelligence agency during the Football World Cup last year in Qatar, according to the ambassador.

The envoy said that if Nur denies meeting with Mossad, it is good enough for Palestine. But he questioned if that is good enough for the government of Bangladesh or the security forces of Bangladesh.

The Palestinian ambassador also asked the Bangladesh government to seriously look into the matter.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Notice demands CEC's resignation
Search for Titanic sub reaches sea floor
Keep valuables at banks, relatives' houses : DMP Chief
US rolls out red carpet to Modi
Biden calls religious pluralism 'core principle' for India, US
Dhaka 7th least liveable city on planet
10,000 marooned as major rivers swell in N, NE of country
Nur met Israeli Mossad thrice: Palestine Envoy


Latest News
Australia, IFC to mobilize $50m supporting post-COVID growth in Bangladesh
US Coast Guard says debris field found near Titanic during search for submersible
Man held with 3,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24
Bangladesh looks to scale up position as high-value RMG exporter in the world
King Charles's birthday, coronation celebrated in Dhaka
Ukrainian strike hits key Russian-held bridge
Relegated Hertha Berlin face daunting future despite financial reprieve
Call for stopping spread of antibiotic resistance
No unfit vehicle can ply highways during Eid: Police
Most Read News
Hero Alam gets back candidacy
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
China offers strong support to Bangladesh at crucial moment
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
Who will validate our election process?
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft