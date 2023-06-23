Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 June, 2023, 3:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

RMG exports to US fall, but grow in UK, Canada

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Mizanur Rahman

Exports of readymade garments fell in 10 months of the 2022-23 fiscal year in the United States (US) while the RMG exports have increased in the UK and Canada. At the same time there has been growth in non-traditional markets. Apparel exports to the US fell for the first time in four years amid fears of an economic slowdown.

The Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) has published the data on United States apparel import for the period of January-April 2023. As per the data published by Otexa, USA's apparel import from the world has declined by 22.15 per cent, from US$ 32.38 billion in January-April 2022 to $25.21 billion in January-April 2023. Volume wise data, USA's import has slowed down by 31.09 per cent which is equivalent to 7.59 billion Square Meter Equivalent (SME).

According to the data of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), during the July-January period of the current fiscal year (2022-23), exporters exported garments worth $4.98 billion, which is 1.98 per cent less than the same period of the previous fiscal year.

During the same period, exports of woven garments increased by 6.7 per cent and exports of knitwear decreased by 17.6 per cent. Apparel exports to the US were positive till December of the current fiscal year. Last year, 20 per cent of the total revenue from apparel exports came from the United States.

All the top apparel import sources of USA including China, Vietnam,  Bangladesh, Indonesia and India have shown significant decline in terms of both value and volume; however the decline was less from Bangladesh compared to others.

During the mentioned period, USA's import from Bangladesh dropped by 17.88 per cent in dollar values and 30.49 per cent in quantity, whereas their 4-months import from the world saw a decline by 22.15 per cent in dollar values and 31.09 per cent in quantity terms (Square Meter Equivalent).  

USA's import from China, the largest apparel import source, has declined by 32.45 per cent in dollar terms and 34.74 per cent in terms of quantity.

USA's import from Vietnam, the second largest source of apparel import, has also shown negative growth of 27.33 per cent in dollar values and dropped by 33.67 per cent in quantity.

At the same time, negative growth was observed in case of other top sourcing countries such as: Indonesia at 25.57 per cent, India at 16.59 per cent, Mexico at 6.92 per cent, Cambodia at 34.53 per cent and Pakistan at 29.73 per cent.

"As far as unit price per SME (Square Meter Equivalent) is concerned, USA's aggregate unit value of import from the world has increased by 12.98 per cent in January-April 2023 and this increase from Bangladesh is recorded the highest by 18.14 per cent. This reflects our continued transformation of the industry penetrating the higher value segment of the market. Though the increased unit value reflects raw material and production price hike, the increase in unit value substantiates our investments in higher value added and in non-cotton items. Given the transformation of the industry in greener, cleaner and responsible manufacturing and investments in technology and higher value capability, we have more untapped opportunities in the US market and we need to put more efforts to explore those," said RMG exporter.

Mohiuddin Rubel, Director of BGMEA, said that the US has always been one of our three major markets. The other two are the UK and Germany. Unfortunately in Germany and the US we have achieved negative growth. If the US does well, total exports will do better. It is much more important. Because, the United States also gives direction to exports.

According to EPB, the highest exports to Europe took place from July 2022 to April 2023. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has exported $ 21.22 billion worth of clothing to the European Union (EU) market. Which is 49.78 per cent of total exports.

Garment exports increased by 10.67 per cent in July-April compared to the same period last year. It has earned $ 42.63 billion. Of this, $ 21.22 billion came from Europe.

Clothing exports to the UK during the reporting period were worth $4.59 billion. Which is 10.77 per cent of total exports. 18.14 per cent went to the United States. The income from there is $ 7.73 billion.

Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Ahsan H Mansur said, "This is very positive news at this time. During this difficult period, more than $5 billion of export income came to the country in a month. To continue this, the public and private sectors must make strong efforts from each position.

 If you can maintain this positive trend, there will be no more problems. Remittances also increased in December. The first installment of the IMF loan will also be available in February. All in all, the pressure that has been created on the reserves will not be there anymore. He thinks that this crisis can be dealt with like Covid-19."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Notice demands CEC's resignation
Search for Titanic sub reaches sea floor
Keep valuables at banks, relatives' houses : DMP Chief
US rolls out red carpet to Modi
Biden calls religious pluralism 'core principle' for India, US
Dhaka 7th least liveable city on planet
10,000 marooned as major rivers swell in N, NE of country
Nur met Israeli Mossad thrice: Palestine Envoy


Latest News
Australia, IFC to mobilize $50m supporting post-COVID growth in Bangladesh
US Coast Guard says debris field found near Titanic during search for submersible
Man held with 3,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24
Bangladesh looks to scale up position as high-value RMG exporter in the world
King Charles's birthday, coronation celebrated in Dhaka
Ukrainian strike hits key Russian-held bridge
Relegated Hertha Berlin face daunting future despite financial reprieve
Call for stopping spread of antibiotic resistance
No unfit vehicle can ply highways during Eid: Police
Most Read News
Hero Alam gets back candidacy
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
China offers strong support to Bangladesh at crucial moment
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
Who will validate our election process?
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft