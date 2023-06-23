RMG exports to US fall, but grow in UK, Canada







The Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) has published the data on United States apparel import for the period of January-April 2023. As per the data published by Otexa, USA's apparel import from the world has declined by 22.15 per cent, from US$ 32.38 billion in January-April 2022 to $25.21 billion in January-April 2023. Volume wise data, USA's import has slowed down by 31.09 per cent which is equivalent to 7.59 billion Square Meter Equivalent (SME).



According to the data of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), during the July-January period of the current fiscal year (2022-23), exporters exported garments worth $4.98 billion, which is 1.98 per cent less than the same period of the previous fiscal year.

During the same period, exports of woven garments increased by 6.7 per cent and exports of knitwear decreased by 17.6 per cent. Apparel exports to the US were positive till December of the current fiscal year. Last year, 20 per cent of the total revenue from apparel exports came from the United States.



All the top apparel import sources of USA including China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Indonesia and India have shown significant decline in terms of both value and volume; however the decline was less from Bangladesh compared to others.



During the mentioned period, USA's import from Bangladesh dropped by 17.88 per cent in dollar values and 30.49 per cent in quantity, whereas their 4-months import from the world saw a decline by 22.15 per cent in dollar values and 31.09 per cent in quantity terms (Square Meter Equivalent).



USA's import from China, the largest apparel import source, has declined by 32.45 per cent in dollar terms and 34.74 per cent in terms of quantity.



USA's import from Vietnam, the second largest source of apparel import, has also shown negative growth of 27.33 per cent in dollar values and dropped by 33.67 per cent in quantity.



At the same time, negative growth was observed in case of other top sourcing countries such as: Indonesia at 25.57 per cent, India at 16.59 per cent, Mexico at 6.92 per cent, Cambodia at 34.53 per cent and Pakistan at 29.73 per cent.



"As far as unit price per SME (Square Meter Equivalent) is concerned, USA's aggregate unit value of import from the world has increased by 12.98 per cent in January-April 2023 and this increase from Bangladesh is recorded the highest by 18.14 per cent. This reflects our continued transformation of the industry penetrating the higher value segment of the market. Though the increased unit value reflects raw material and production price hike, the increase in unit value substantiates our investments in higher value added and in non-cotton items. Given the transformation of the industry in greener, cleaner and responsible manufacturing and investments in technology and higher value capability, we have more untapped opportunities in the US market and we need to put more efforts to explore those," said RMG exporter.



Mohiuddin Rubel, Director of BGMEA, said that the US has always been one of our three major markets. The other two are the UK and Germany. Unfortunately in Germany and the US we have achieved negative growth. If the US does well, total exports will do better. It is much more important. Because, the United States also gives direction to exports.



According to EPB, the highest exports to Europe took place from July 2022 to April 2023. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has exported $ 21.22 billion worth of clothing to the European Union (EU) market. Which is 49.78 per cent of total exports.



Garment exports increased by 10.67 per cent in July-April compared to the same period last year. It has earned $ 42.63 billion. Of this, $ 21.22 billion came from Europe.



Clothing exports to the UK during the reporting period were worth $4.59 billion. Which is 10.77 per cent of total exports. 18.14 per cent went to the United States. The income from there is $ 7.73 billion.



Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Ahsan H Mansur said, "This is very positive news at this time. During this difficult period, more than $5 billion of export income came to the country in a month. To continue this, the public and private sectors must make strong efforts from each position.



If you can maintain this positive trend, there will be no more problems. Remittances also increased in December. The first installment of the IMF loan will also be available in February. All in all, the pressure that has been created on the reserves will not be there anymore. He thinks that this crisis can be dealt with like Covid-19."



Exports of readymade garments fell in 10 months of the 2022-23 fiscal year in the United States (US) while the RMG exports have increased in the UK and Canada. At the same time there has been growth in non-traditional markets. Apparel exports to the US fell for the first time in four years amid fears of an economic slowdown.The Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) has published the data on United States apparel import for the period of January-April 2023. As per the data published by Otexa, USA's apparel import from the world has declined by 22.15 per cent, from US$ 32.38 billion in January-April 2022 to $25.21 billion in January-April 2023. Volume wise data, USA's import has slowed down by 31.09 per cent which is equivalent to 7.59 billion Square Meter Equivalent (SME).According to the data of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), during the July-January period of the current fiscal year (2022-23), exporters exported garments worth $4.98 billion, which is 1.98 per cent less than the same period of the previous fiscal year.During the same period, exports of woven garments increased by 6.7 per cent and exports of knitwear decreased by 17.6 per cent. Apparel exports to the US were positive till December of the current fiscal year. Last year, 20 per cent of the total revenue from apparel exports came from the United States.All the top apparel import sources of USA including China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Indonesia and India have shown significant decline in terms of both value and volume; however the decline was less from Bangladesh compared to others.During the mentioned period, USA's import from Bangladesh dropped by 17.88 per cent in dollar values and 30.49 per cent in quantity, whereas their 4-months import from the world saw a decline by 22.15 per cent in dollar values and 31.09 per cent in quantity terms (Square Meter Equivalent).USA's import from China, the largest apparel import source, has declined by 32.45 per cent in dollar terms and 34.74 per cent in terms of quantity.USA's import from Vietnam, the second largest source of apparel import, has also shown negative growth of 27.33 per cent in dollar values and dropped by 33.67 per cent in quantity.At the same time, negative growth was observed in case of other top sourcing countries such as: Indonesia at 25.57 per cent, India at 16.59 per cent, Mexico at 6.92 per cent, Cambodia at 34.53 per cent and Pakistan at 29.73 per cent."As far as unit price per SME (Square Meter Equivalent) is concerned, USA's aggregate unit value of import from the world has increased by 12.98 per cent in January-April 2023 and this increase from Bangladesh is recorded the highest by 18.14 per cent. This reflects our continued transformation of the industry penetrating the higher value segment of the market. Though the increased unit value reflects raw material and production price hike, the increase in unit value substantiates our investments in higher value added and in non-cotton items. Given the transformation of the industry in greener, cleaner and responsible manufacturing and investments in technology and higher value capability, we have more untapped opportunities in the US market and we need to put more efforts to explore those," said RMG exporter.Mohiuddin Rubel, Director of BGMEA, said that the US has always been one of our three major markets. The other two are the UK and Germany. Unfortunately in Germany and the US we have achieved negative growth. If the US does well, total exports will do better. It is much more important. Because, the United States also gives direction to exports.According to EPB, the highest exports to Europe took place from July 2022 to April 2023. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has exported $ 21.22 billion worth of clothing to the European Union (EU) market. Which is 49.78 per cent of total exports.Garment exports increased by 10.67 per cent in July-April compared to the same period last year. It has earned $ 42.63 billion. Of this, $ 21.22 billion came from Europe.Clothing exports to the UK during the reporting period were worth $4.59 billion. Which is 10.77 per cent of total exports. 18.14 per cent went to the United States. The income from there is $ 7.73 billion.Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Ahsan H Mansur said, "This is very positive news at this time. During this difficult period, more than $5 billion of export income came to the country in a month. To continue this, the public and private sectors must make strong efforts from each position.If you can maintain this positive trend, there will be no more problems. Remittances also increased in December. The first installment of the IMF loan will also be available in February. All in all, the pressure that has been created on the reserves will not be there anymore. He thinks that this crisis can be dealt with like Covid-19."