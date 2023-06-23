AL’s 74th founding anniv today







AL which led the country's War of Independence in 1971 is now leading the nation's economic development.



Established as Awami Muslim League on June 23, 1949 at Rose Garden in the capital's old town, was later renamed Awami League by adopting secular politics.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday in a message she issued to mark the party's founding anniversary recalled its contribution in the birth of Bangladesh and all democratic movements of the nation.



Sheikh Hasina said since its birth Awami League, led from the forefront to achieve phenomenal social and economic progress in Bangladesh.



She said that it was Awami League which upheld dignity of mother tongue, led the War of Liberation and achieved rapid economic development for Bangalis.



Awami League is among the country's oldest, non-communal, largest and leading political parties, she added.



Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman began building non-communal Bangladesh, she said.



Though at the time of establishment Awami League, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was in jail, he was elected its Joint General Secretary.



The AL has taken elaborate programmes to celebrates its founding anniversary.



The celebrations will begin with hoisting of national and party flags atop the party's central and other offices across the country at dawn.



At 7:00 am wreaths would be placed at Bangabandhu's portrait at Bangabandhu Bhaban.



A discussion would be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) at 3:30 pm.



AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the discussion and would address it.



At Tungipara at 10:30am, AL Central Executive Committee members would pay homage at the grave of Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangali of all time, by placing wreaths.



AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday called upon the party units across the country and its associate and like-minded bodies to celebrate the party's founding anniversary just as the central office does.



Since June 23,1949, Awami League has been transformed into a party of the masses.



AL achieved this vanguard role by leading all the democratic-political-social-cultural movements, including the War of Liberation.



Bangladesh achieved independence under the leadership of Awami League, which is not only the country's oldest and biggest political party, rather it pioneered democratic movement of this nation.



Since its birth, Awami League led the socio-political progress in this country through seven decades of struggle and movement.



After the Liberation War, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman began to rebuild Bangladesh on a non-communal foundation.



Following the footprints of her father, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is taking the country to achieve rapid economic and social progress.



On June 23 in 1949, Awami Muslim League was formed at a meeting of the supporters of Hussein Shaheed Suhrawardy at the Rose Garden on KM Das Lane in old Dhaka.



It was the first opposition party in the then East Bengal, later renamed as East Pakistan.

Later, the party was renamed Awami League.



Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani was the founder President and Shamsul Haq, the founder General Secretary of the new party and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in jail then , was elected as Joint General Secretary.



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became the party's undisputed leader at its 1966 national council session.



He eventually became the unparalleled leader of Bangali nation and architect of Bangladesh and Father of the Nation.



Awami League led the Mass Upsurge against the Pakistani occupation force in 1969, prompting it to begin the Liberation War in 1971 to free the nation from the yoke of subjugation.



Awami League became leaderless after the assassination of Bangabandhu with most of his family members on August 15, 1975 and killing of four national leaders-Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman-inside Dhaka Central Jail on November 3, 1975.



In 1981, Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina took the party steering on return from exile and reunited the party.



She has been leading the party for three decades in its democratic movement and formed government four times.



After the independence, Awami League was in power for around three and a half years until assassination of Bangabandhu.



AL was in power from 1996 to 2001 under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.



Since 2009, Al has been in power under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



After the defeat in the 2001 general election, Awami League waged a successful movement against the then BNP led alliance government.



In 2007, the military-backed caretaker government declared a state of emergency. Awami League President Sheikh Hasina and top leaders of the party were arrested. As a result, the party was in crisis during that period.



But, overcoming all hurdles, Awami League led grand alliance under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina achieved landslide victory in 2008 general election. On January 6, 2009, the grand alliance led by Awami League formed the government.



Sheikh Hasina became Prime Minister for the third time when Awami League formed the government after winning the January 5, 2014 general election.



In the general election held on December 30, 2018, AL returned to power with absolute majority in parliament and form government for a record third straight term.



Awami League President Sheikh Hasina became the Prime Minister for the fourth time.



To fulfill electoral pledges, Awami League government has been working relentlessly to build a poverty and hunger free, advanced and ICT- based, prosperous Bangladesh to turn the country 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041.



Bangladesh already became a developing country under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.



