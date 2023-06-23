Hindu leaders reject Hindu persecution in BD







They wrote the letters to US President on Tuesday and Wednesday to term as "lies, baseless and fabricated" claims made by six US congressmen in a letter to President Joe Biden dated May 25, that Hindus in Bangladesh were facing persecution.



In their letters dated June 20 and 21, International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and Sree Sree Avoymitra Mahashmsan Parichalana Committee, Chattogram, leaders said, "We are writing to let you know that the claims made by six biased US congressmen are outright 'lies'. This is to inform you that the assertions made in the letter are baseless and fabricated. The US congressmen's claims should be treated as a travesty of truth and this was done for nothing better rather than to create a threat to the existing communal harmony in Bangladesh."

"The fact remains that, with the return of Bangladesh Awami League in power under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina since 2008, the minority community has been living in harmony," the letters said adding, even in few isolated incidents of communal disharmony it was the government that promptly and firmly responded by taking strict measures to address such issues and took appropriate preventive measures.



"We are strongly protesting those biased US congressmen's assessment about the minority community group, and there is no authenticity of the claim that since Sheikh Hasina's rise to power the Hindu population has been halved," the Hindu community leaders wrote to Biden.



They said, "This is not just an unjustified baseless claim but this also portrays an immensely wrong perception and we hereby out rightly reject the false fabricated statement of those biased congressmen's letter to the President of the United States of America."



The Hindu leaders in their letters also provided statistics on significant benefits received by Hindu community from the Sheikh Hasina led Awami League government. The Awami League slogan `Dhormo Jaar Jaar, Utsob Shobar,' (religion is personal, but festivals are for all) demonstrates its secular policy and the government always provided adequate security to all festivals of religious minorities.



They also said that the Awami League government prioritised development of infrastructure, education, and healthcare in Hindu populated areas and also addressed historical grievances and ensured that the voice of the Hindu community was heard. In national parliament, seats are reserved for religious minority communities, including Hindus, ensuring their participation in the decision-making process, said the leaders.



The Hindu leaders also affirmed that, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina upholds secularism fights against the extremist and fanatic groups and thus we must say we are safe as long as Sheikh Hasina is in power as she is the only hope for upholding Bangladesh's founding principle of secularism."



