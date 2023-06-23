AL wins elections thru people's votes, not by rigging: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said Awami League does not need to rig vote for winning any election as it has public trust."Rather, Awami League gets the votes of the people through its work for the masses, by attaining confidence and trust from the countrymen," she said.The prime minister said this while delivering her introductory speech in the Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting held at her official residence Ganabhaban.The Awami League chief said that whenever her party lost in any election, it was done through conspiracy."By vote dacoity, (conspirators) deprived Awami League of getting its actual votes or seats, or tried to defeat Awami League," she said.She said that whenever people of the country got the chance to cast their votes freely, they cast their votes for Awami League.In this connection, she mentioned the election held in 2008 which was held under a caretaker government.In that election, she said, the grand alliance led by Awami League won, defeating the 20-party alliance led by BNP."They got only 29 seats and another seat from a by-election, in total 30 seats, all should remember that the people did not cast votes for the terrorist party BNP,"she said.The prime minister said that because of the dismal result BNP did not contest in the election in 2014 vowing to resist the vote.She said that the voting rights of the people have been ensured by the Awami League government through a long struggle.Describing BNP as a terrorist party the PM said it has no love for the people.She said the world is passing through a critical economic consition due to the Ukraine War, sanctions, counter sanctions, and COVID-19 pandemic.Talking about the forex reserves of the country, the prime minister said that the current level is good enough for import of food items for five months.In this connection, she pointed out that it is safe to have reserve for three months of food import in crisis moment.She also mentioned that with some foreign exchange the government has formed a fund to maintain the big development programmes in the country for the welfare of the people."And this amount of money is not calculated in the reserve amount," she said.Briefly describing various development activities of the country in the last 14 years, the Awami League president said that this development spree will be continued if only her party remains in power.She urged the people to remain alert and vigil about the party of terrorists, party of war criminals and killers- BNP."They never wanted welfare for the people and their prime task is to do evil for the people, they can only kill people," she said.Referring various elections including local government election that were held recently, the PM said no one can complain about these elections."I tell those who are making noises about elections people could cast their votes freely under AL government. We have done our job. We have proved that," she said.She mentioned that there is no scope to raise any question about elections.She said that the countries who are putting Bangladesh elections under microscope can see these elections."Just consider these elections, how people spontaneously cast their votes in these election, why questions are arising after all these," she said.Hasina said that Awami League always believes in democracy and human rights.She said that the democratic process of the country is continuing for the last 14 years and a half defying both man-made and natural calamities."It is now stable and continuing, the country's forward march is going on and will continue towards Smart Bangladesh," she said. �UNB