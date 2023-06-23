Video
Friday, 23 June, 2023
PM meets Prez at Bangabhaban

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban.

"During the meeting, the Prime Minister discussed various state-level issues including her recent visit to Geneva in Switzerland," President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

The President was apprised by the Head of Government of various aspects of her recent foreign visit.
 
President Shahabuddin thanked the Prime Minister for the successful visit to Geneva, Switzerland where she attended the "World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All" held on June 14-15.


The premier's visit would further strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations, including trade and investment between Bangladesh and Switzerland, the Head of State hoped.

The Bangabhaban spokesperson also said the President and the Prime Minister exchanged well-beings and inquired about each other's health conditions during the meet.

On her arrival at Bangabhaban at about 7:35 pm, President Shahabuddin and his wife Dr Rebecca Sultana welcomed the Prime Minister with a bouquet.

The Prime Minister also presented a bouquet of flowers to the Head of State and his spouse. Secretaries concerned to the President were present there.    �BSS


