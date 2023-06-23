Hero Alam gets back candidacy







Jaker Party's candidate Kazi Md Rashidul Hasan also got back his candidacy.



Ashok Kumar Debnath, additional secretary of the Election Commission (EC) said the two candidates including Hero Alam got back their candidacies after appeal hearing.

Two more independent candidates- Tariqul Islam Bhuiyan and Asaduzzaman Jalal- didn't get back their candidacies in the hearing, he said. Gazette in this regard will be issued next Sunday, the EC official said. �UNB

