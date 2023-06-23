Video
Home Back Page

Dhaka-17 By-Poll

Hero Alam gets back candidacy

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Digital content creator Ashraful Hossain Alam alias Hero Alam got back his candidacy in the Dhaka-17 by-election on Thursday following an appeal.

Jaker Party's candidate Kazi Md Rashidul Hasan also got back his candidacy.

Ashok Kumar Debnath, additional secretary of the Election Commission (EC) said the two candidates including Hero Alam got back their candidacies after appeal hearing.

Two more independent candidates- Tariqul Islam Bhuiyan and Asaduzzaman Jalal- didn't get back their candidacies in the hearing, he said.    Gazette in this regard will be issued next Sunday, the EC official said.    �UNB


