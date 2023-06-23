Video
DMP beefs up drive to arrest 4 lakh wanted accused  

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Mamunur Rashid


Law enforcing agencies are continuing drives to arrest around 400,000 wanted accused. They are absconding in the police register for last two to 10 years.  Among them, 221,984 people are fugitives in GR (General Register) cases. Another 148,972 are fugitives in CR (Court Registrar) cases.
 
Some 639,716 warrants have been issued in the last one year. Among them, 338,358 warrants for GR cases and 301,358 warrants for CR cases.
Among the eight crime divisions of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Mirpur Division has the highest number of pending warrants (11,250). And Uttara division (1,583) has pending warrants.

Experts said that the number of pending cases in the courts is increasing due to the failure to arrest a large number of warranted accused.  A high official in the Police HQs told the Daily Observer law enforcing agencies are continuing with their drives to arrest the warranted accused.

Police said that specific duties should be given to certain policemen from the investigation of the case to the completion of the warrant till the completion of the trial.

Till last April, 38,717 arrest warrants  were pending in 50 police stations of DMP. Among them, 21,595 warrants for GR cases. Among the warrants pending in the DMP, the number of sentenced accused is 9,227.

The number of accused under other warrants is 28,990. The number of outstanding warrants on the first day of April was 38,516. In that month, 3,784 warrants came from the court to different police stations of DMP. Of these, the sentenced warrants are 1,002. Last April 3,583 warrants were settled in Dhaka. In the previous month, 4,910 warrants were disposed of.

However, the police said there is no lack of sincerity of the police regarding the arrest of warrant accused. Appropriate action will be taken if any policeman has specific information about the lapse of time in case of the arrest of warrant accused.  

According to the information received, there are 1,733 warrants issued in Ramna, 813 in Lalbagh, 1,304 in Wari, 945 in Motijheel, 1,615 in Tejgaon, 2,626 in Mirpur, 1,217 in Gulshan and 425 in Uttara. Among all other warrants there are 2,817 in Ramna, 2,244 in Lalbagh, 4,547 in Wari, 2,694 in Motijheel, 7,204 in Tejgaon, 8,624 in Mirpur, 2,344 in Gulshan and 1,158 in Uttara.

Police said they conduct regular operations to reduce the number of pending warrants. Every month there is a special campaign in this regard. The number of warrants being issued by the courts in recent times is equal to or more than that of issued warrant.  


