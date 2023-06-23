Video
Friday, 23 June, 2023, 3:51 AM
Home Back Page

Wife hacks husband to death in city

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent


A woman hacked her husband to death in the capital's Rayerbazar area early Thursday and, later, surrendered to police calling at national helpline 999.

The incident happened around 4:15am on the ground floor of a three-storey building named Liton's House in Sadek Khan Lane. The deceased was Shamim Mia, 40, a rickshaw-puller.
National helpline 999's police Inspector Anwar Sattar Abul Bashar said a woman named Banu Begum called 999 in the early hours of Thursday and informed that she hacked her husband to death and wanted to surrender.

Getting information, Mohammadpur police went to the scene and recovered the body. The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College morgue for autopsy.

During primary interrogation, Banu said they got married two and a half years ago. They used to quarrel over dowry very often and her husband used to beat her up.  

Around 4:00am on Thursday, Banu hacked her husband with a machete, leaving him dead on the spot.

A case was filed under the concerned police station in this connection.



