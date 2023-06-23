Wife hacks husband to death in city





A woman hacked her husband to death in the capital's Rayerbazar area early Thursday and, later, surrendered to police calling at national helpline 999.



The incident happened around 4:15am on the ground floor of a three-storey building named Liton's House in Sadek Khan Lane. The deceased was Shamim Mia, 40, a rickshaw-puller.





Getting information, Mohammadpur police went to the scene and recovered the body. The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College morgue for autopsy.



During primary interrogation, Banu said they got married two and a half years ago. They used to quarrel over dowry very often and her husband used to beat her up.



Around 4:00am on Thursday, Banu hacked her husband with a machete, leaving him dead on the spot.



A case was filed under the concerned police station in this connection.



