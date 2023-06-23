Central Hospital serves legal notice to Dr Sangjukta







The legal notice alleged that she made a defamatory statement against the hospital authorities over the death of Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi and her newborn child. Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Mazharul Islam sent the legal notice on Wednesday on behalf of Central Hospital, confirmed the lawyer on Thursday.



"She has falsely blamed the hospital while talking to media on Tuesday. We have asked her to withdraw her statement in seven days. Otherwise, we will lodge a case against her under the Digital Security Act (DSA)," he said.

The Central Hospital authorities on Wednesday sent a legal notice to gynaecologist Dr Sangjukta Saha asking her to withdraw her statement blaming the hospital for the deaths of Mahbuba Rahman Akhi and her newborn.The legal notice alleged that she made a defamatory statement against the hospital authorities over the death of Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi and her newborn child. Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Mazharul Islam sent the legal notice on Wednesday on behalf of Central Hospital, confirmed the lawyer on Thursday."She has falsely blamed the hospital while talking to media on Tuesday. We have asked her to withdraw her statement in seven days. Otherwise, we will lodge a case against her under the Digital Security Act (DSA)," he said.