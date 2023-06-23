US invests $35m for new Climate-Smart Agri-sector







The U.S. Embassy in Dhaka, the Ministry of Agriculture of Bangladesh and the International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC) on Thursday launched a five-year, US$35 million 'Feed the Future Bangladesh Climate Smart Agriculture Activity' to help Bangladeshi farmers mitigate climate impacts and increase their production.With the U.S. government funding via the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the IFDC will collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture to teach smallholder farmers in southern districts of the country to adopt climate-smart cultivation techniques like using improved seeds and maximizing fertilizer usage, according to a press release of the U.S. Embassy, Dhaka.It said that the project will also bring together private sector firms, agri-input service providers, and public sector actors to build resilience throughout the sector using climate-smart technologies and practices.Agriculture Ministry Secretary Wahida Akter joined the programme organized to unveil the new project at the BARC Auditorium while USAID, Bangladesh's Director of Economic Growth Programs Dr. Muhammad Khan, President and CEO of IFDC Henk van Duijn, and Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Dr Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar also attended.