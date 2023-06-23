Man gets life term unto death for killing girl child







Judge Sheikh Samidul Islam of Dhaka's Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court handed down the sentence in presence of the accused Jannatul Waish alias Nahid.



The case statement is that the accused Nahid and victim's family used to live side by side of a building at a residence at Dinnath Sen Road under Gandaria Police Station.

A Dhaka Court sentenced one man to imprisonment until death for killing a two-year old child by throwing the child from a varendah of a two-storied building at Gandaria in Dhaka nearly four years ago.Judge Sheikh Samidul Islam of Dhaka's Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court handed down the sentence in presence of the accused Jannatul Waish alias Nahid.The case statement is that the accused Nahid and victim's family used to live side by side of a building at a residence at Dinnath Sen Road under Gandaria Police Station.