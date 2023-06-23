Video
Home Back Page

RCC Mayor vows to expand city areas to 350 square km

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent


The re-elected mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said that the geographical area of Rajshahi metropolis will be expanded from 96 square kilometers to 350 square kilometers.

He said this after his victory in the mayoral election on Wednesday night.
He also said, I want to implement the promises made in the election manifesto with the cooperation of the city dwellers. In this regard, I will seek the assistance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. I cannot do anything without him. I want to create employment opportunities, as I have said time and time. I will go as far as it takes to do that. The promises I made to the people of the city will be implemented gradually. The newly elected mayor also expressed his gratitude to the people of the city for winning the election with huge votes.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi's public representatives, political, social, cultural, professional, labor and other organizations leaders congratulated Khairuzzaman Liton for being elected as the mayor of Rajshahi city for the third time with a huge vote. Newly elected mayor Liton was felicitated at the city's Ranibazar political office on Wednesday night.

In this year's city election, Khairuzzaman Liton got 1 lakh 60 thousand 190 votes in the boat symbol. On the other hand, Saiful Islam Swapan of plow symbol got 10 thousand 272 votes, Murshid Alam of hatpakha got 13 thousand 484 votes and Latif Anwar of rose symbol got 11 thousand 713 votes.


