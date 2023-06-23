RCC Mayor vows to expand city areas to 350 square km





The re-elected mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said that the geographical area of Rajshahi metropolis will be expanded from 96 square kilometers to 350 square kilometers.



He said this after his victory in the mayoral election on Wednesday night.





Meanwhile, Rajshahi's public representatives, political, social, cultural, professional, labor and other organizations leaders congratulated Khairuzzaman Liton for being elected as the mayor of Rajshahi city for the third time with a huge vote. Newly elected mayor Liton was felicitated at the city's Ranibazar political office on Wednesday night.



In this year's city election, Khairuzzaman Liton got 1 lakh 60 thousand 190 votes in the boat symbol. On the other hand, Saiful Islam Swapan of plow symbol got 10 thousand 272 votes, Murshid Alam of hatpakha got 13 thousand 484 votes and Latif Anwar of rose symbol got 11 thousand 713 votes.



