Renovation works delayed due to ferry service opening







The Roads and Highways Division opened the tender box on Thursday, Executive Engineer Pintu Chakma confirmed the Daily Observer on Thursday.



This is the fourth time for submission of tenders for ferry service.

The government had taken the decision to introduce ferry service at Kalurghat in order to renovate the existing age-old Kalurghat Railway Bridge.



The renovation works of the existing century-old Kalurghat Railway Bridge have been delayed as the delay for introduction of ferry service by the Roads and Highways Division.



The Bangladesh Railway (BR) was interested to open a call for bids in March to renovate the Kalurghat Bridge over the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram, in line with the completion of the Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail line.



Accordingly, ferry service in Kalurghat was scheduled to be introduced in March.



According to BR sources, first tender had been invited for appointment of ferry service in March. But there was no tender dropped for the works. Second time was also nil tenders for the purpose.



Then third time had been invited which was opened on May 30 and the authorities found three tenders.



But one of them was fake tender, Pintu Chakma, Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Division told the Daily Observer.



"It is not possible to appoint one from only two tenders. So, the tenders shall have to be invited for the 4th time," Pintu Chakma said. In the fourth time two tenders have been dropped. The Bangladesh Railway authority and the government will have to take decision in this regard.



The Bangladesh Railway (BR) has taken up the project of renovation works of the Kalurghat Bridge at Tk 43 crore.



But, the Roads and Highways Division will introduce ferry service at Kalurghat on Karnaphuli to facilitate the vehicles. The ferry service will continue till the completion of renovation works of the bridge.



Sources said, heavy vehicles will move through the ferry while train and small vehicles will move over the old bridge.



After rehabilitation of the century-old Kalurghat Bridge the train may run to Cox' Bazar either from Chattogram or Dhaka. Without rehabilitation works, the movement of train over the existing Railway Bridge at Kalurghat for the newly constructed rail line to Cox's Bazar is now risky.



Railway sources said the 239-metre-long Kalurghat dual-purpose bridge has now become unfit for both train and road traffic that built in 1930. The century-old bridge has been playing a vital role in both rail and road communications between the port city and southern part of Chattogram district, and Cox's Bazar district.



Besides, movement of broad gauge train in Dhaka-Cox's Bazar rail line is uncertain till 2030 next due to delay in construction of "Rail-cum-Road" third Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat.



The construction works of the Kalurghat Bridge is likely to begin in 2024 which is expected to be completed after 2030.



Presently three ferries have already been anchored in the river in the Kalurghat area.



Initially, two ferries will be used for carrying heavy vehicles.



Another one will be kept as a reserve.



In 2008, the ferry service was relaunched on the river in the Kalurghat area for six months to facilitating some major renovations of the Kalurghat Bridge. After the country's independence, the ferry service was operational multiple times for various reasons.



In the meantime, Bangladesh Railway appointed Max Infrastructure Limited on June 18 as the contractor for renovation work of Kalurghat Bridge that is expected to be completed in eight months.



Following a tender process, Max Infrastructure Limited was selected as the lowest bidder and signed the contract with the Bangladesh Railway (East Zone).



