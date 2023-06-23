ssssOne lost wrist in post-poll violence in Rajshahi

Video
Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jun 22: Rajshahi City Corporation's (RCC) post-election violence has left one man's wrist severed, three others were admitted to hospital with injuries. An Awami League's councillor candidate vandalized the office and house of his rival candidate.

Local people said, a clash between the Altaf group and the local Aziz group took place in the Khulipara area in Rajshahi on Thursday. Badar Ali's son Altaf Sheikh's,45, wrist severed in the clash.

 He was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Shukur Ali's son Mukul,45, Ansar Ali's son Mana, 26, and Monirul Islam's son Sajal, 23, were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital with severe injuries.

Shakib Sheikh, son of victim Altaf Sheikh alleged that a group of 20 to 25 terrorists including Robin, Aziz, Akai, Majeed, Hitler, Naeem, Badal, Majeed, Yasir, Sajeeb, Amin and Sweet attacked his father with sharp weapons.

Shakib Sheikh said, "Robin cut the wrist of my father with sharp weapon."

The Officer-in-Charge of Boalia Police Station, Md Shahrawardy said that the situation is under the control of the police. Additional police have been deployed in the area to avoid untoward incident.
 
The injured were rescued and admitted to Ramek Hospital. However, no party has complained to the police till now. Action will be taken if complaints are received, he added.

On the other hand an allegation was bought against Awami League's 15 no Ward councillor candidate Mustafizur Rahman for vandalized oppositions office and house.
 
The winning candidate Abdus Sobhan Liton is the current councillor and expelled BNP leader of the city corporation.


