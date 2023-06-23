Video
None can keep animals outside of market: DMP

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on Thursday said no one will be allowed to keep sacrificial animals outside of the boundary of the cattle markets.
"Banners will be hanged in front of the truck about the destination of the sacrificial animals. None can pull cows for taking markets. Trader should be allowed to take cows to the market as he likes. Stern action will be taken in case of any such incident," he said.
Addressing a coordination meeting for ensuring safe and easy Eid journey, Eid congregation and post Eid overall law and order and traffic management on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha, at DMP headquarters conference room, the commissioner said with combined efforts of all, the last Eid journey of 1.3 million people was smooth and comfortable.
"This time also around 1.3 million people will leave the capital to celebrate the Eid-ul-Azha. Hope we can make their Eid journey smooth," Faruq said.
He said special security arrangements will be taken at Gabtali, Mohakhali and Syedabad bus terminals.
Besides, police camps at each terminal will be set up.
"Police will work to ensure Eid journey comfortable and easy by installing watch towers and CCTV cameras.
The police will also monitor everything and ensure the overall safety of passengers and vehicles and remove traffic congestion," he said.
The DMP Commissioner requested the Bangladesh Covered Van Owners Association not to run covered vans on the highways from three days before the Eid in order to keep the highway under proper rules and regulations.    �BSS



