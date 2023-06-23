Dengue: 1 dies, 369 more hospitalised

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 39 this year.

During the period, 369 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 278 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS. A total of 1, 357 dengue patients, including 1, 049 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 6,293 dengue cases, 4, 897 recoveries.


