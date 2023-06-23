Change of mindset will bring difference in waste management: Tajul





He made the comment at a seminar titled 'City Sanitation and Fossil Solid Management Learning Sharing' at Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP) Auditorium in the capital on Thursday.

Tajul Islam said, "After achieving the MDGs, we are committed to achieving the SDG-2030 agenda. We want to take Bangladesh with the countries of the Global North. That is why we are working to ensure effective and affordable waste management in all municipal area."

The Minister said, "Japan is a very technically developed country and they are trying hard to protect the environment. Bangladesh is following Japan and other developed countries to modernizing waste management without harming the environment."

He also said, "We are working for the people and giving momentum to the economy. In 2009, our per capita income was $500, which is now $2,000."

Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina dream to convert every village into city and built a smart Bangladesh. It will be possible if all public and private sectors work together."

Mayor of Mymensingh City Corporation Ikramul Haque Titu said, "Now waste management has become very important and a challenging. We are working as directed by the Prime Minister to implement the SDGs."

"A number of pilot programs are underway for proper development of waste management with the help of NGO Forum across the country," he added.

Professor of civil engineering department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Tanveer Ahmed presented the main article in the seminar.



