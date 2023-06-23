95 more C-19 cases reported





With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,041,989, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,458 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity dropped to 5.92 per cent from Wednesday's 8.9 per cent as 1, 606 samples were tested. The recovery rate stands at 98.33 per cent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent. �UNB

