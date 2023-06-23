Mustaque Ali passes away

AKM Mustaque Ali, Executive Director and Board Secretary of Integrated Community and Industrial Development (INCIDIN) Bangladesh, died of blood cancer at Bangkok Hospital in Thailand.

He died at the age of 52 on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital. He left behind his wife and a son.

The body of Mustaque has been brought back to home from Thailand on Thursday afternoon.

He will be buried at Rayer Bazar Intellectual Graveyard in the capital after Namaz-e-janaza at Dhaka University Central Mosque after Jumma prayers tomorrow (Friday).

