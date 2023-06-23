Video
Soaring onion prices panic consumers

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

It is worrying to note that the price of onion per kg in retail markets is soaring across the country. A recent report in our daily says that the high prices of onion remained as high as before in the kitchen markets even after the arrival of imported onions from India.

Price of onion has reportedly gone up by Tk 65 per kg to Tk 80 per kg. According to information from the state marketing organization, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), local onion is being sold at Tk 70 to Tk 75 per kg in the market, while imported onion is Tk 70 to Tk 80 per kg.

The traders apprehended that the onion prices would rise further if the government fails to check the market and stop hoarding of onions by the vested quarters.

The trend of increasing prices of essentials is nothing new in this country.  Dishonest traders increase prices of essentials on various pretexts to reap hefty profits affecting the people of low income group. Traders cite various reasons including transportation problem behind the rise in prices of the essentials. The sudden high price of onion has left an adverse impact on the purchasing capacity of common buyers. It is the hoarding by a section of traders who want to extract stupendous profits from consumers.

People in this country already have bitter experiences with onion market. Wasting time by saying let's see what happens doesn't seem like an option in this situation.

We have penned  several editorials on this issue. And we believe, had our words not fallen on deaf ears of the authorities concerned, the volatility of kitchen market would have not prolonged so far.

Eid-ul-Adha is around the corner. In addition to importing onion or taking necessary steps market monitoring has to be strengthened right now.

We believe government's recent commitment for taking legal action against traders and retailers charging extra price for commodities against government fixed price will be translated into action. From the latest instance of chaotic onion market, it can be said that with government's goodwill, it is not impossible at all to bring daily essential prices under control.

What is urgently needed now is a short-term solution to stabilize the price of onion and immediately address the cries of suffering consumers. Beyond this, a long-term policy must be crafted to keep the problem from recurring - steady onion supply, punitive measures against hoarders and even smugglers, support for local farmers, and other measures that will benefit the public.

Listen to the cries of consumers.


