

Lessons from the tragic train accident in India



Investigations have been going on to find out the reasons for this dreadful accident including technological failures, human errors, sabotage, and/or if it relates to the act of any terrorism. So far two main reasons appeared in the national and international dailies, namely: a) lack of Anti-collision devices and b) failure of interlocking system.



Lack of Anti-collision devices: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee indicated the lack of an 'anti-collision device' on the train (Coromandel express), pointing the recent train accident in Odisha the 'biggest' such incident in the 21st century. She said: "There was no anti-collision device on the train, as far as I know. Had the device been on the train, this would not have happened."

An Anti-Collision Device (ACD) may be defined as a safety device which prevents an accident due to the collision of two machines. Anti-collision device uses various technologies and sensors including radar (all-weather), laser (a technology that produces a monochromatic, perceptible beam of light), Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) tech and cameras (for image recognition) to detect objects or obstacles that may cause an imminent crash.



The Indian Railways (IR) has been continuously pursuing the development of a foolproof ACD network system for the safety of the trains since 2001. In 2012 they had been able to develop a Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) through its Research Designs & Standards Organization (RDSO) to prevent dangerous train collisions caused due to human errors or limitations and equipment failures. The TCAS is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System meant to provide protection to trains against Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), excessive speed and collisions. It provides continuous update of Movement Authority (distance upto which the train is permitted to travel without danger). Hence during unsafe situations when brake application is necessitated, and the Crew has either failed to do so, or is not in position to do so, automatic brake application shall take place. It has additional features to display information like speed, location, distance to signal ahead, signal aspects etc. in loco pilot's cab and generation of Auto and Manual SOS messages from Loco as well as Station unit in case of emergency situation. The technology is Safety Integrity Level-4 certified(the highest safety level). It means that there is a probability of just one error by TCAS in 10,000 years.

Lessons from the tragic train accident in India

On the following day of the accident, the Ministry of Railways spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said the technology had been rolled out nationwide and has also been sanctioned for use in several railway lines. The Indian Railways aims to achieve the goal of "zero accidents" by deploying the domestically developed Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS). This much-touted anti-collision programme has only been installed across 2% of India's railway network.The government had planned to bring 2,000 km of rail network under TCAS during 2022-23. It would then be installed on a further 4000 route-km each year, with the aim of equipping IR's 68,446 route-km network by 2028.



Failure of interlocking system: The Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and members of the railway board said the investigation was focusing on a failure of the track management system, which automatically coordinates and controls the signals for oncoming trains and is meant to ensure that they are always directed to empty tracks. It appeared this automatic "interlocking system" had malfunctioned on Friday, sending the Coromandel Express train down the loop track.

Jaya Varma Sinha, a member of the Railway Board, said failure of the track management system was the main focus of investigations. The computer-controlled "interlocking system", which is in use across the whole railway network, coordinates and controls the signals to oncoming trains. "It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking," ANI quoted Vaishnaw as saying.



"Theinterlocking system directs a train to an empty track at the point where two tracks meet. It is supposed to be tamper-proof, error-proof. It is called a failsafe system, even if it fails the signal will turn red and the train will be stopped. The system is suspected to have malfunctioned," Sinha said. She had spoken to the driver, who survived the crash, and confirmed he had not jumped a signal.

Besides this accident, India had suffered a number of tragic train accidents including the1954 train derailment (137 killed), 1956 train plunged into river (154 dead), 1981 Bihar train derailment (800 killed), 1995 Firozabad two trains collision (358 dead), the 1999 Gaisal train disaster (285 killed), 1998 Khanna rail disaster (212 dead), the 2002 Rafi ganj train wreck (200 killed), the 2010 train derailment (146 dead) and the 2016 UP train derailment (146 killed).



Given the facts and huge loss of lives and colossal damage of properties and resources, India has made tremendous efforts to improve safety and efficiency of the running trains.It has the world's largest train network under one management having 40,000 miles of track carrying 13 million passengers on 14,000 trains daily. Despite government efforts to improve safety and update ageing infrastructure, several hundred accidents occur every year on India's railways, the majority of them due to derailment.



In Bangladesh most of us are not familiar with the emerging safety technologies of the railways network. This accident has opened up our eyes to think, learn and work on the issues including operational, technical, economical, management, research and technological advancement of the railways system. The Editorial, of the Daily Observer has rightly flagged this accident as a wakeup call for all of us (05 June/23). According to BR estimates, at least 175 people died in railway accidents from 2014 to 2020. Unguarded level crossings, frequent mechanical and human failures, dilapidated rail tracks and outdated signalling system have been the main reasons behind growing number of accidents in Bangladesh. As accidents do not happen with forewarnings, so it's the high time to prepare ourselves to make sure the safety of the people and the railways network. Bangladesh Railway should take effective measures to address all the existing flaws and issues including operational, maintenance, logistic and management aspects. Prudential planning is needed to enhance the efficiency of our railways network by modernising and utilizing the emerging safety technologies.



The writer is a former Editor, Journal of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh and writes from England



The recent deadliest train accident in the Indian state of Odisha on Friday 02 June left a very staggering and painful feeling in our heart which claimed 288 lives and injured more than 1000 people. There were three trains involved in the accident: a) the Coromandel Express, heading south to Chennai from Kolkata, b) the Yesvantpur-Howrah train, heading in the opposite direction from Bengaluru to Kolkata, and c) a stationary freight train. According to Jaya Varma Sinha, a Railway Board Member, the Coromandel Express moved out of the main track and entered a loop track (a side track used to park trains) at 80mph, where it crashed into the freight train.The crash caused the engine and first four or five coaches of the Coromandel Express to jump the tracks, topple and hit the last two coaches of the Yesvantpur-Howrah train, which was also travelling at about 80mph on the second main track, Sinha said. This second crash caused the two coaches to jump the tracks and resulted in the massive pileup, Sinha said.Investigations have been going on to find out the reasons for this dreadful accident including technological failures, human errors, sabotage, and/or if it relates to the act of any terrorism. So far two main reasons appeared in the national and international dailies, namely: a) lack of Anti-collision devices and b) failure of interlocking system.Lack of Anti-collision devices: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee indicated the lack of an 'anti-collision device' on the train (Coromandel express), pointing the recent train accident in Odisha the 'biggest' such incident in the 21st century. She said: "There was no anti-collision device on the train, as far as I know. Had the device been on the train, this would not have happened."An Anti-Collision Device (ACD) may be defined as a safety device which prevents an accident due to the collision of two machines. Anti-collision device uses various technologies and sensors including radar (all-weather), laser (a technology that produces a monochromatic, perceptible beam of light), Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) tech and cameras (for image recognition) to detect objects or obstacles that may cause an imminent crash.On the following day of the accident, the Ministry of Railways spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said the technology had been rolled out nationwide and has also been sanctioned for use in several railway lines. The Indian Railways aims to achieve the goal of "zero accidents" by deploying the domestically developed Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS). This much-touted anti-collision programme has only been installed across 2% of India's railway network.The government had planned to bring 2,000 km of rail network under TCAS during 2022-23. It would then be installed on a further 4000 route-km each year, with the aim of equipping IR's 68,446 route-km network by 2028.Failure of interlocking system: The Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and members of the railway board said the investigation was focusing on a failure of the track management system, which automatically coordinates and controls the signals for oncoming trains and is meant to ensure that they are always directed to empty tracks. It appeared this automatic "interlocking system" had malfunctioned on Friday, sending the Coromandel Express train down the loop track.Jaya Varma Sinha, a member of the Railway Board, said failure of the track management system was the main focus of investigations. The computer-controlled "interlocking system", which is in use across the whole railway network, coordinates and controls the signals to oncoming trains. "It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking," ANI quoted Vaishnaw as saying."Theinterlocking system directs a train to an empty track at the point where two tracks meet. It is supposed to be tamper-proof, error-proof. It is called a failsafe system, even if it fails the signal will turn red and the train will be stopped. The system is suspected to have malfunctioned," Sinha said. She had spoken to the driver, who survived the crash, and confirmed he had not jumped a signal.Besides this accident, India had suffered a number of tragic train accidents including the1954 train derailment (137 killed), 1956 train plunged into river (154 dead), 1981 Bihar train derailment (800 killed), 1995 Firozabad two trains collision (358 dead), the 1999 Gaisal train disaster (285 killed), 1998 Khanna rail disaster (212 dead), the 2002 Rafi ganj train wreck (200 killed), the 2010 train derailment (146 dead) and the 2016 UP train derailment (146 killed).Given the facts and huge loss of lives and colossal damage of properties and resources, India has made tremendous efforts to improve safety and efficiency of the running trains.It has the world's largest train network under one management having 40,000 miles of track carrying 13 million passengers on 14,000 trains daily. Despite government efforts to improve safety and update ageing infrastructure, several hundred accidents occur every year on India's railways, the majority of them due to derailment.In Bangladesh most of us are not familiar with the emerging safety technologies of the railways network. This accident has opened up our eyes to think, learn and work on the issues including operational, technical, economical, management, research and technological advancement of the railways system. The Editorial, of the Daily Observer has rightly flagged this accident as a wakeup call for all of us (05 June/23). According to BR estimates, at least 175 people died in railway accidents from 2014 to 2020. Unguarded level crossings, frequent mechanical and human failures, dilapidated rail tracks and outdated signalling system have been the main reasons behind growing number of accidents in Bangladesh. As accidents do not happen with forewarnings, so it's the high time to prepare ourselves to make sure the safety of the people and the railways network. Bangladesh Railway should take effective measures to address all the existing flaws and issues including operational, maintenance, logistic and management aspects. Prudential planning is needed to enhance the efficiency of our railways network by modernising and utilizing the emerging safety technologies.The writer is a former Editor, Journal of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh and writes from England