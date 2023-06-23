Workshop on role of BAPARD in human resource development held in Gopalganj





GOPALGANJ, June 22: A day-long workshop on role of Bangabandhu Poverty Alleviation and Rural Development Academy (BAPARD) in human resource development was held at its conference room in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

BAPARD Director General Mohammad Borhanul Haque inaugurated the day-long workshop as the chief guest while its Director Md Mahmudunni was in the chair.

The programmed was addressed, among others, by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ferdous Wahid, Deputy Directors of the academy Mohammad Tozammel Haque and Md Abdul Gani Mia, Assistant Director Sheikh Naimur Rahman, and Upazila Rural Development Officer Md Helal Uddin.

The chief guest said, "BAPARD is working to create skilled human resources through training and research. Since its inception, the institute has trained over 50,000 trainees in 20 subjects and created employment. The institution is playing a crucial role in the country's economy."

GOPALGANJ, June 22: A day-long workshop on role of Bangabandhu Poverty Alleviation and Rural Development Academy (BAPARD) in human resource development was held at its conference room in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Tuesday.BAPARD Director General Mohammad Borhanul Haque inaugurated the day-long workshop as the chief guest while its Director Md Mahmudunni was in the chair.The programmed was addressed, among others, by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ferdous Wahid, Deputy Directors of the academy Mohammad Tozammel Haque and Md Abdul Gani Mia, Assistant Director Sheikh Naimur Rahman, and Upazila Rural Development Officer Md Helal Uddin.The chief guest said, "BAPARD is working to create skilled human resources through training and research. Since its inception, the institute has trained over 50,000 trainees in 20 subjects and created employment. The institution is playing a crucial role in the country's economy."