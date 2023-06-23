Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 June, 2023, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two men electrocuted in Rajshahi, Tangail

Published : Friday, 23 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

Two men were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Tangail, on Wednesday and Thursday.
BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A man was electrocuted in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Gafur, a resident of Shreepatipara Village under Hamirkutsa Union in the     upazila.
It was known that the man came in contact with an electric wire while he was working in Hangchar Beel of the village in the afternoon. He died on the spot.
Bagmara Upazila Nirbahi Officer AFM Abu Sufian confirmed the matter.
NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: A man was electrocuted and two others were injured in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Tara Mia, 28, son of Afsar Sheikh, a resident of Kanchpai Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Tara Mia came in contact with live electricity of Palli Bidyut at around 5:30 pm while he along with other day-labourers was cutting a tree, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Two others labourers were also injured at that time. They were rescued and taken to Nagarpur Hospital for treatment.
Officer-in-Charge of Nagarpur Police Station Md Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop on role of BAPARD in human resource development held in Gopalganj
Two men electrocuted in Rajshahi, Tangail
Four minors drown in Jamalpur, Jhenidah, Naogaon
Four get life term in murder, drug cases
Five people murdered in 5 dists
Chatla Bazar Bridge turns death trap at Lalmohan
Sand lifting from Meghna goes unabated at Lalmohan
26,775 families get VGF rice


Latest News
Australia, IFC to mobilize $50m supporting post-COVID growth in Bangladesh
US Coast Guard says debris field found near Titanic during search for submersible
Man held with 3,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
CNG filling stations to remain open round-the-clock for 13 days from June 24
Bangladesh looks to scale up position as high-value RMG exporter in the world
King Charles's birthday, coronation celebrated in Dhaka
Ukrainian strike hits key Russian-held bridge
Relegated Hertha Berlin face daunting future despite financial reprieve
Call for stopping spread of antibiotic resistance
No unfit vehicle can ply highways during Eid: Police
Most Read News
Hero Alam gets back candidacy
Northwest China restaurant explosion kills 31
SSC results likely to be published July 28-30
China offers strong support to Bangladesh at crucial moment
Rain trigger flood in Kurigram
AL wins election through people's vote, not by rigging: PM
Kushtia AL activist stabbed dead
Woman kills husband in city, surrenders after calling 999
Who will validate our election process?
Legal notice served to Dr Sangjukta Saha
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft