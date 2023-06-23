Two men electrocuted in Rajshahi, Tangail





BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A man was electrocuted in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Gafur, a resident of Shreepatipara Village under Hamirkutsa Union in the upazila.

It was known that the man came in contact with an electric wire while he was working in Hangchar Beel of the village in the afternoon. He died on the spot.

Bagmara Upazila Nirbahi Officer AFM Abu Sufian confirmed the matter.

The deceased was identified as Md Tara Mia, 28, son of Afsar Sheikh, a resident of Kanchpai Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Tara Mia came in contact with live electricity of Palli Bidyut at around 5:30 pm while he along with other day-labourers was cutting a tree, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Two others labourers were also injured at that time. They were rescued and taken to Nagarpur Hospital for treatment.

Officer-in-Charge of Nagarpur Police Station Md Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family.



