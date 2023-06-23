Four minors drown in Jamalpur, Jhenidah, Naogaon





JAMALPUR: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place in Gangkanda Village under the upazila at around 6 pm.

The deceased were identified as Himi, 6, daughter of Hira Mia, and Tasfia, 9, daughter of Kashem Ali. Both of them were residents of the village.

According to local sources, Himi and Tasfia went to play with other children on Tuesday afternoon, but did not return home.

Later on, they recovered the bodies of the children from the pond.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jamalpur Police Station (PS) Kazi Shahnewaz confirmed the incident, adding that the bodies were handed over to their families as there was no complaint received from them.

JHENIDAH: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jisan Hossain, 10, son of Babu Hossain, a resident of Baniabari Village in the upazila. According to local sources, the child went missing in a pond near his maternal house while he was taking bath with friends in the afternoon. He was, later, rescued and taken to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex Health, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: A minor child drowned in a pond in Atrai Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, 3, son of Mahfuz Rahman, a resident of Banka Village under Bhonpara Union in the upazila.

It was known that the child fell down into a pond next to their house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank with friends.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to a local hospital, where he was declare dead by the on-duty doctor.

Atrai PS OC Tarequr Rahman confirmed the incident.



