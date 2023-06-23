Four get life term in murder, drug cases





RAJBARI: A court in the district has sentenced two young men to life-term of rigorous imprisonment in a murder case filed in 2018.

District and Sessions Judge Zakia Parvin pronounced the verdict on Thursday.

The court also fined the convicts Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.

The condemned convicts are Shipon Sheikh, 25, a resident of Avaynagar Village in Baliakandi Upazila, and Bakr Sheikh, 28, of Satair Village in Boalmari Upazila.

Later on, police detained two people in connection with the murder. The arrested persons, later, confessed to their involvement in the murder and following this, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court.

After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday.

THAKURGAON: Thakurgaon District and Sessions Court has given life-term sentence to two accused including Sub-Inspector (SI) Helal Uddin Paramanik in a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

On Wednesday afternoon, Thakurgaon District and Sessions Judge Mamunur Rashid pronounced the judgement.

Convict Helal Uddin Paramanik was a SI of Pirganj Police Station (PS). He hails from Naogaon District. Another convict of the case is sweeper Manik. He is the son of Badal Das of Mondoladam Village under Ruhia PS in Sadar Upazila. However, sweeper Manik has been absconding. An arrest warrant was issued against him.

It was learnt from the judgement that the court gave life-long jail sentences to SI Helal Uddin Pramanik and his associate Manik Das and fined each of the convicts Tk 12 lakh under two sections of the relevant law.

Besides, the court gave the accused one year's of rigorous imprisonment and fined Tk 20,000 each under another section.

The court also acquitted another accused Masud Rana as allegations brought against him could not be proved.

It was mentioned that the members of Detective Branch of Thakurgaon District Police arrested drug peddler Akimul and his wife from Pirdangi Graveyard under Pirganj Upazila on June 19, 2019. After questioning them, the DB members learnt that SI Helal Uddin Pramanik supplied them yaba tablets, phensidyl and marijuana. From that day, the DB members kept vigilance on SI Helal Uddin Pramanik.

Later on, a team of Thakurgaon DB arrested SI Helal Uddin Pramanik from the Old Dakbunglow premises of Pirganj Upazila Parishad on June 23, 2019 and seized 5,000 yaba tablets from him. At that time, one Manik Das was also arrested from there. Searching his body, the DB members found 3,000 yaba tablets and cash Tk 50,000. Later on, two kilograms of marijuana were also seized from beneath the bed of SI Helal conducting a drive at his home.

Then the DB Inspector Roopkumar Sarker filed a case against three people including arrested Helal and Manik with Pirganj PS under the Narcotics Control Act.



